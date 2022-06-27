6 Fortnite characters who ruin everything they touch

Fortnite is home to hundreds of colorful characters and NPCs. Some mind their own business and go about their lives, while others tend to cause mayhem on the island.

The metaverse would be dull and void of entertainment without their antics. However, a few characters take things to the extreme.

While some fun and mischief are okay, some tend to go beyond and above what is considered acceptable. They bring ruination and destruction to the island.

At times, this impacts not just the island but the timeline itself.

These Fortnite characters are better off not touching anything

1) Peely

Despite being a banana, Peely has seen and caused his fair share of destruction on the island. Fortunately, most of his antics have been limited to car crashes.

Although he did manage to save Mecha during the live event, trusting him to drive vehicles safely would be folly.

Maybe with a bit more training and help from The Seven, he'll be able to master the art of driving. However, for the time being, if loopers encounter Peely on the road in-game, it'll be best to steer clear of him as soon as possible.

2) Cube Queen

When it comes to ruining things in Fortnite, the Cube Queen is an expert. Hailing from the Last Reality dimension, this chaotic character will not rest until reality crumbles in front of her. The last time she appeared in-game, she ruined an entire island.

Even though she's now sleeping with the fish, the Cube Queen will likely return. Given her power and capability, a bit of salt water in the lungs will not slow her down. Hopefully, when she does make a return, the islanders will be prepared to deal with her once more.

3) Agent Jones

Fortnite @FortniteGame Strange anomalies have been discovered on the Island, unlocking variations of Agent Jones from different Jumps.



Which one's your favorite? Strange anomalies have been discovered on the Island, unlocking variations of Agent Jones from different Jumps.Which one's your favorite? https://t.co/iJCVmMcI2D

Seeing Agent Jones on this list may come as a surprise to some readers. But as the saying goes, "it is what it is." Although he's not someone who intentionally wants to ruin everything, he may have been the probable cause of the alien invasion.

When he sent a message to The Foundation asking for his help to save Fortnite, it may have been overheard by others. Barely a season after they managed to stabilize Zero Point, the Kymera Mothership appeared in the sky above the island and began blasting things into oblivion.

4) Doctor Slone

FNRW - Fortnite Root Watch @FNRootWatch To bad she was bad... I kinda want slone to become a good person.



OR



Get a backstory of her life and why she had to become bad To bad she was bad... I kinda want slone to become a good person.OR Get a backstory of her life and why she had to become bad https://t.co/hqgCvjJVcm

Doctor Slone single-handedly saved the island from the Kymera invasion. But at what cost? She betrayed the brave defenders and blew them out of the sky while they were trapped within the Mothership.

Following this event, she became public enemy number one and has been hunted ever since. However, this was to be expected, given her allegiance to the Imagined Order.

While she may not be a villain by choice in Fortnite, she does ruin everything she touches. It can be argued that Slone was the reason the Cube Queen was released in the first place.

5) Midas

Described as a mischief-maker and anti-hero, the character with the golden touch has been a fan favorite since being added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2. While he may not necessarily mean harm to others, his actions had far-reaching consequences when he activated the Doomsday Device.

A giant tidal wave submerged the island, and the Imagined Order was able to initiate a tighter grip over loopers. If Midas had not tried to break The Loop, the IO wouldn't have doubled down its efforts in militarizing the island in the later seasons.

6) Bloomwatcher

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



This is of course based on speculations, but give it a read and let me know what you think! Complete article on The Bloomwatcher and her ties to The Last Reality!This is of course based on speculations, but give it a read and let me know what you think! #Fortnite Complete article on The Bloomwatcher and her ties to The Last Reality!This is of course based on speculations, but give it a read and let me know what you think! #Fortnite https://t.co/iIGYYvg8Hd

Bloomwatcher is the supposed antagonist of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. This enigmatic character likely created the Reality Tree and is controlling it to spread its roots all over the island. While the end goal is unclear, the immediate effects are visible.

In specific POIs, reality itself is being manipulated, and players are seeing POIs from times gone by appearing. While this isn't ruining anyone's day yet, there are bound to be consequences in development.

Something terrible is about to happen on the island, and no one seems to know what it could be.

