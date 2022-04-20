6 Fortnite updates that broke the game

Fortnite has grown to be one of the most influential and game-changing battle royale for players. The rapid growth of the game in the span of 3-4 years has changed the perspective of many gamers around the industry. The start of the unique concept of building in a battle royale game was unbeaten till date and still holds its originality from the early days.

During these progressive seasons and chapters, loopers have faced several additions and changes. This includes mechanics, building and shooting, cosmetics, design, and the overall storyline.

Updates take place regularly to maintain a balanced gameplay for all players and bring new additions to keep an active community. But in the midst of this, some updates hold a major flaw that breaks the game itself.

These Fortnite updates disrupted the game

1) B.R.U.T.E aka Mechs

The infamous Mechs acted as a nightmare in the entirety of Season X. The robot was designed to be a 2-player seated ground vehicle with mobility and combat advances. It additionally has a self-destruct function, which causes it to explode after five seconds and damage any nearby players for 100 damage.

Due to its heavy rocket damage, which gave no time for loopers to respond, it was considered the worst nightmare of any looper standing against it.

It later on was nerfed with a patch fix, but it did not solve the issue of it over-powering loopers through rockets. Materials like wood or brick were considered pointless to use against it.

This created major havoc amongst the community, which finally came to rest after it got vaulted to a later chapter in Fortnite. The over-powering beast now lies within creative only.

2) Mythic Midas Drumgun

The Midas Drum Gun in Fortnite is till date considered one of the most powerful weapons ever added to the game. Drum Guns are themselves considered powerful weapons that feature the famous Pray and Spray meta and works in favor of controller aim assist. It dealt a body damage of 25 with a high DPS of 250. Midas' Drum Gun is a Hitscan weapon as it does not have first shot accuracy enabled.

3) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade is one of the most overpowered weapons in Fortnite, and it came right before the tournament in Chapter 1, which made it complicated to understand and tackle it.

Due to its massive regeneration speed and damage dealt to opposing loopers, players can't back down from using it. At first, the community had positive reactions but that soon turned into a sword being considered an "irritating" element in-game.

4) Thanos Gaunlet

The Infinity Gauntlet was a special Mythic item in the Battle Royale LTM Infinity Gauntlet in Chapter 1 Season 4, where the Avengers: Infinity War X Fortnite collab took place. Whoever picked up the Gauntlet transformed into Thanos and acquired his abilities.

It randomly appeared in battle royale matches that motivated loopers to grab it before anyone else does. An immense 1000 HP was provided to the user with three different abilities that were key for mobility as well.

5) Combat Shotgun

This shotgun hit the Fortnite community with a massive response towards its broken nature. A unique feature of this shotgun is that one could reload two shells at the same time and carry eight bullets in total. Its tight crosshair and equal range damage made the shotgun compatible to fight in both close and long range.

Its rapid fire mechanism was also added to its design, which made loopers not to grieve about the vaulting of the OG Pump.

6) Stinger SMG

The Stinger SMG is one of the most broken weapons loopers have ever seen. The SMG which got introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has the capability to break through structures easily. It has a faster DPS and fire rate than the Tactical SMG, which made it a broken weapon from the start.

Players started the Pray-n-Spray meta that caused the majority of the community to dislike it or even hate it. A lot of loopers speculated that controller players were at their peak due to the release of over-powered spraying weapons in Fortnite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen