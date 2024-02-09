6 reasons why Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is the correct time for you to jump back in

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is nearing its end, but there is still plenty of time to jump into the game, and for good reason. This is a brand-new phase of the Metaverse, and it will be setting the stage for greater things to come. Epic Games has raised the bar and gone all out to ensure Chapter 5 gets the grand start it deserves. As such, it's a great time for players to return to the game.

Given the amount of things to see and do, this is the perfect time to get back to Fortnite and experience what Epic Games has been cooking. Here are five compelling reasons to play the game again.

Peter Griffin Skin and five other reasons why Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is a great time for you jump back into the Metaverse

1) Mediterranean-themed map

Named Locations look beautiful in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

One of the reasons why Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is the perfect time to return to the Metaverse is due to the Mediterranean-themed map. It looks absolutely stunning, and while the vast open spaces can be challenging to traverse, its beauty will leave you spellbound. From the Greek architecture to the vineyards that are present on the island, it's truly awe-inspiring to look at.

While Epic Games has tried to keep things looking classical, there are hints of retro-modernism as well. As such, the map is a mix-and-match of everything players have come to love since the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. If the Fortnite leaks are true, Chapter 5 Season 2 will expand upon the Greek theme and incorporate some mythology as well.

2) Weapon Mods

Weapon Benches are the latest hype in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Weapon Mods in Fortnite have changed the way players can engage in combat. While a weapon of high rarity will outdo lower rarities, with the right Weapon Mod, even a Common weapon can be lethal. As such, Weapon Mods give players a chance to customize their weapons to suit their playstyle.

Those who prefer stealth can equip silencers. On the other hand, those who prefer going in fast and furious can increase the magazine size or reduce the recoil to be more accurate. Rather than finding the perfect weapon, you can now mod them in Vaults using Gold Bars. According to Fortnite leaks, there are more Weapon Mods that are currently in development.

3) Peter Griffin Skin

Watch Peter Griffin do the Hurt Knee Emote in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

After years of teasing a collaboration with Family Guy, Peter Griffin has finally become a part of the Metaverse. He can be obtained via the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Pass. Since he's an exclusive Skin, this is the first and last time he will be available to obtain. As such, if you are a fan of the show, this is your only chance to claim him before he's vaulted for good.

You can even encounter him on the island since he's an NPC Boss. If you manage to best him in combat, he will drop to the ground and do his exclusive Hurt Knee Emote. Sadly, this is not available to players just yet, and only the Peter Griffin NPC can do this. Nevertheless, it is amusing to watch.

4) Grapple Blade and Ballistic Shield

The Grapple Blade is an insane weapon at close-range (Image via Epic Games)

As is the norm, at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, new weapons and items were added to the loot pool. This time around, the community was given not one but two unique weapons to master.

The first is called a Grapple Blade. It allows users to pull themselves towards the target and smack opponents from a safe distance. It can even launch them into the air and towards a pitfall from which they will not recover.

The other unique weapon is the Ballistic Shield. It protects the user from incoming fire and can be used to quite literally push opponents off the edge by ramming into them. Although it can be countered with a bit of skill, it's still a formidable weapon in the right hands.

Given that these were added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, they may be vaulted next season. As such, you should not miss out on trying them.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

On February 9, 2024, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fortnite event featuring Shredder, Splinter, April O'Neil, and the four turtles in a half-shell will commence. This collaboration will run until the end of Chapter 5 Season 1. There are numerous freebies for you to earn and a few extra if you decide to purchase the premium Battle Pass for the event.

While all these cosmetics will eventually be listed in the Item Shop, you can get most of them for free during the event. As such, if you are a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you should return to the fold and enjoy Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

6) LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival

LEGO Fortnite is the brand new mode in Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

If all the above reasons are not compelling enough to bring you back to the Metaverse, there are now three new dedicated modes to try out. They are all free-to-play, and each is distinct in terms of gameplay features. These will be permanent modes within the ecosystem.

Furthermore, given the recent collaboration between Disney and Epic Games, the Metaverse is going to expand exponentially. For this reason, watching it grow from the ground up in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will be something to remember in years to come. If nothing else, you can proudly state that you were there when it all began.

