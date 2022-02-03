8 Fortnite trick shots that need to be seen to be believed, ranked

The Fortnite community has experienced various eye-catching events. Players in the community have witnessed various extraordinary gameplay moments where the game becomes a surreal experience.

Such moves and plays produced by loopers in Fortnite include trick shots, IQ plays and fun trolling. Trick shots in Fortnite are very common and popular amongst the community. Players go to extreme levels of hardcore practice, so they have success attempting trick shots even if it's pure luck.

Nonetheless, loopers do love the challenging art and competition of trick shots.

8 ranked Fortnite trick shots that were impossible

1) Money shot by FaZe Mew

FaZe Mew @FaZeMew I JUST HIT MY BEST TRICKSHOT OF THE SEASON.. I'M READY FOR SEASON 6 BABY. I JUST HIT MY BEST TRICKSHOT OF THE SEASON.. I'M READY FOR SEASON 6 BABY. https://t.co/0P5ScKp3vp

One of the most iconic Fortnite trick shots was made by Faze Mew, which was shocking and funny. The young Faze member was able to hit the trickshot on the player's head while doing a small parkour route with an emote. What makes this clip more interesting is that one of the viewers in his stream made him say "money" for good luck, which ironically worked out.

2) Orba's helicopter shot

Orba @itsOrba JUST HIT AN INSANE TRICKSHOT ON A SWEAT JUST HIT AN INSANE TRICKSHOT ON A SWEAT https://t.co/uK7hyqXcjO

Orba hit an unexpected trickshot that shocked him, his friends, and the viewers watching him. The unachievable was done using the infamous heavy sniper and it was the final kill of the game to get the win. It was an extraordinary moment due to the fact that Orba crashed into the helicopter twice and still did not miss.

3) Tfue's classic Quad aim

Back in the OG days, Tfue showed the community how to hit a sick and clean trickshot while airborne in a Quadcrasher. In the clip, he makes it seem so easy and clean that shows he can do it several times again without fail.

Tfue precisely boosted the quadcrasher into the air and sniped at his opponent while he was in the middle of cranking 90s. It is now considered one of Tfue's most viewed and cleanest trickshot attempts, which was successful on the first try.

4) Dasher's Hunting skills

An under-rated YouTuber by the name of Soar Reckzo made a phenomenal trickshot in Fortnite with the assistance of his friend. The trickshot consisted of the player himself launching airborne onto a launchpad through an impulse grenade.

Just before hitting the ground, his teammate made an opening for the player to take his shot on the enemy that finally succeeded. Adding more to the trick shot, he did a 360-degree turn thrice before making one of his best shots ever to finish the match.

5) Doug's ballon rocket heavy shot

The twins worked together to successfully make a trickshot that had a very interesting start. This included a balloon and a rocket launcher. Even after the complicated start of both players, the last person to take the shot with the heavy sniper succeeded and got the victory they hoped for. It was an interesting play that no one could have thought of in the Fortnite community.

6) The epic 185m quick launch snipe

YTFeiv defied all odds and showed the community a very unique and stylish play trickshot with the win. The trickshot was made with a shield barrier glitch which launched the looper higher into the storm that only gave him one opportunity to make it happen. The player did a quick draw snipe to the last looper and got the dub in style. He exclaimed his Victory Royale prior to the shot and was shocked to see it happen in front of his own eyes.

7) Nick Eh 30's 5 exotic flint shootdown

One of the biggest content creators, Nick Eh 30, showcased a one-in-a-million play with flint knocks. Nick Eh 30 had his whole loadout filled with flint knocks, which allowed him to circle his opponent, reach him, and shoot him in the head. The play was exciting and thrilling since Nick Eh 30 was hopping around the area midair to confuse his opponent.

8) Brute's being played by Bazerk

Bazerk @Bazerks My 2 BEST Season X Trickshots so far... My 2 BEST Season X Trickshots so far... https://t.co/461u1VU6pJ

Bazerk accomplished one of the most unimaginable trick shots in Fortnite. He chose to do it with a Brute and successfully made two trick shots while jumping out of the heavy machine. He and his friends showed a lot of hype on the trick shot and also noticed that it was a no-scope, which makes it even more complicated to achieve.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi