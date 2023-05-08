8 Star Wars myths in Fortnite, busted

The Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is in full swing and there's a lot that players can do in-game at the moment. From testing out different Force Powers to earning enough Galactic Reputation to unlock rewards, there's never a dull moment. However, in the midst of the celebration, certain myths about the collaboration have started to spring up online.

Some claim that certain Lightsabers provide a speed bonus, while others testify that Force Powers can be used push/push items/weapons. That said, to avoid confusion, here are a few myths that can be discarded and considered busted.

Golden Lightasbers and seven other Star Wars myths busted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

1) Force Powers can be used to push/pull weapons/items

TaeKwonzy @TaeKwonzy Which is the best Force power in the Fortnite Star Wars event? Which is the best Force power in the Fortnite Star Wars event? https://t.co/zjki2qmgb2

While Force Powers can be used to push/pull objects that are in-game, they cannot be used on items/weapons. Eitherway, since the radius of the powers is rather large, items/weapons would go flying in either case. The only exception to this rule are Reboot Cards. Players can indeed use Force Powers to push/pull them to a desired location.

2) Shield Bubble can block all Force Powers

The Shield Bubble is a powerful utility item in Fortnite. It can stop incoming projectiles and block most attacks including Force Throw. While it can stop rocks from entering the shield, it's useless against the Force Push/Pull Powers. Players can still be pushed and pulled out of the bubble with relative ease.

3) Midas Outfits can turn Lightsabers gold

Fortnite Game @GameWith_fn_EN

Go for gold! Literally! For the duration of the match, MIDAS will be able to turn any weapon or vehicle he touches into solid gold! MIDAS BONUS:Go for gold! Literally! For the duration of the match, MIDAS will be able to turn any weapon or vehicle he touches into solid gold! #Fortnite #Fortnite Chapter2Season2 MIDAS BONUS:Go for gold! Literally! For the duration of the match, MIDAS will be able to turn any weapon or vehicle he touches into solid gold! #Fortnite #FortniteChapter2Season2 https://t.co/IqDZAWv0Fr

When using a Midas Outfit of any kind, anything that the character touches turns to gold. This has been a feature ever since the OG Midas Outfit was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2. However, at present, Lightsabers and the DC-15 Blaster Rifles do not turn gold when used by Midas. It's unclear why Epic Games disabled this feature.

4) Kinetic Blades and ODM Gear can break a Lightsaber's block ability

Lightsaber's can block incoming attacks with ease. Be it bullets or laser beams. However, they aren't the only melee weapons that are present in the current loot pool. Kinetic Blades and ODM Gear exist as well, and as they are close-range weapons, players can use them to go head-to-head with Lightsabers.

Despite them being powerful, they cannot break a Lightsaber's block ability upon impact. According to the Fortnite community, players will have to attack the opponent a couple of times to break their defensive stack. While the block ability will eventually be rendered useless, it can be argued that the player using the Lightsaber to block, will not maintain a defensive stance for the duration of the fight.

5) Lightsabers can block Kinetic Ore

Picking up from the last myth, while Lightsabers can fend off or block melee attacks, they cannot stop Kinetic Ore from impacting them. Considering that the ore was used last season to power a Rift Gate, the energy stored in them is off the charts. That said, once it has been primed and launched, nothing can stop it until it comes to rest itself.

6) Force Powers can be obtained by picking up a Lightsaber

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 THE FORCE is broken in Fortnite! THE FORCE is broken in Fortnite! https://t.co/WOqKtNY89x

While it is possible to pick up a Lightsaber and use it for combat purposes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, Force Powers cannot be obtained in this manner. Players can only obtain Force Powers by training with Jedi/Sith trainers present on the island. Keep in mind that only one Force Power can be used at any given time.

7) Multiple players can obtain a Force Power at once

While this sounds interesting as a concept, in reality, only one player at a time can train with the Holograms present on the island. When the Rift opens for players to enter the other reality to obtain a Lightsaber and Force Power, others cannot enter it. For those who try, they will be rifted back onto the island a short distance away from the main Rift.

8) Different colored Lightsabers grant speed bonuses

Justin @Justin_Neagle The lightsaber mythic combat in #Fortnite with the new force abilities, is so incredibly fun. I'll have the craziest loadout, and still want to just use the lightsaber The lightsaber mythic combat in #Fortnite with the new force abilities, is so incredibly fun. I'll have the craziest loadout, and still want to just use the lightsaber https://t.co/rNecs9BScu

While different colored Lightsaber are associated with different Force Powers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, none of them provide a speed bonus. They all allow players to tap into the Force to jump higher and sprint faster than those without a Lightsaber.

