8 superhero-inspired Fortnite Mythics like the Spider-Man Web Shooters that should arrive next

Superheroes like Spider-Man have become an important part of Fortnite in terms of collaborations and the game's lore.

The collab has brought items like Spider-Man's Web Shooters as a Mythic variant to the battle royale. This has given players incredible mobility options and they are freaking out with the thought of it being vaulted at any point.

The Web Shooters aren't the first superhero-inspired item in Fortnite, however. There have been Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, Wolverine's Claws, and others, but there's always room for more.

8 superhero-inspired Fortnite Mythic items that should be added to the game

8) Superman's Cape

Superman flying above Metropolis (Image via DC Comics)

With Superman being the main villain in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it could see an increase in his popularity in the battle royale. A fun item would be his cape, which could launch players into the air or even let them fly around without the use of their actual glider.

7) Flash's Lightning

The Flash readying lightning to throw (Image via CW)

The Flash is getting his first solo movie in the WB DC universe on November 4, 2022 without any other delays. This character is already in Fortnite, but could be the focal point of another crossover when the movie releases. He is known to run so fast he can charge up and launch lightning bolts because of it. An overpowered lightning bolt throwable weapon would be neat.

6) Doctor Strange's Sling Ring

Doctor Strange using the Sling Ring (Image via Marvel)

It may be too late now, but many fans were hoping to see Doctor Strange arrive alongside Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. If he still does, his Sling Ring would be a useful tool. Players could use it to open a portal in front of them and select another location on the map to travel to.

5) Black Adam's Shazam

A behind the scenes look at The Rock as Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros)

Black Adam is yet another comic book movie arriving in 2022. Played by the actor who is also The Foundation, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, it is hard to see a crossover not happening.

A Mythic variant of the word Shazam could pop up on the island, allowing players to transform into the powerful Black Adam. Maybe Epic Games could scatter all of the letters and whoever gathers them all gets the power. It is an interesting idea.

4) Boba Fett's Blaster

The announcement image for Boba Fett in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Boba Fett came to Fortnite at the start of his Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett. This is one of many Star Wars collaborations Epic Games has pulled off and it's puzzling why he wasn't given more of a focus. They should add Boba Fett's blaster to the game, especially if the desert portion of the map expands and resembles Tatooine.

3) Spirit Bomb

Goku charging the Spirit Bomb (Image via Toei Animation)

Rumors of Goku coming to Fortnite have persisted for what seems like years now. If that happens, they definitely need to add a Spirit Bomb in an LTM. The item could take out the entire map and give players the Victory Royale. The catch is they have to control it or hold it long enough without interruption to charge it.

2) Batarang

The original Batman items in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Explosive Batarangs have been in Fortnite before, but with Batman as such a central figure to the game's lore right now, it needs to make a comeback. There could even be several types. Explosive ones could return, alongside radar Batarangs, simple throwable ones that deal damage, and many others that he's utilized.

1) Kate Bishop's Bow

A promotional image for Hawkeye and Kate Bishop (Image via Epic Games)

Hawkeye's Bow was a part of a LTM when the Avengers first made their way into Fortnite. Now, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop have been given skins due to their popular Disney+ show. Kate Bishop is about to emerge as the star of it. They should add her bow in and let players use it to hunt down others and eliminate them.

