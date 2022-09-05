8 things we're hyped to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner and the community is ripe with leaks about the upcoming season. So far, many leaks and speculations have surfaced and each of them promises something different. Players are confused what to expect and what to believe.

As per the leaks, players will get a ton of different and new updates. From original skins to mechs making a comeback, the leaks have suggested many things. While there is no way to determine which leaks are reliable, players are anticipating almost everything suggested till date.

Historically, only a certain percentage of leaks translate into features and additions. The superfluity of leaks has rendered players overwhelmed. Despite this, players are expecting a few crucial additions that will extol the quality of the game. This listicle will look at things that players are hyped to see in the upcoming season.

Fortnitemares, Spide-Gwen, and other hyped additions that players want to see in the new Fortnite season

1) Original Skins

FNBRintel @FNBRintel



This is going to be my last leak regarding Season 4 as I don’t want to spoil too much, it’s going to be a fun season! EXCLUSIVE: This cat skin first seen in the survey is going to be in the Chapter 3 - Season 4 Battle Pass! #Fortnite This is going to be my last leak regarding Season 4 as I don’t want to spoil too much, it’s going to be a fun season! EXCLUSIVE: This cat skin first seen in the survey is going to be in the Chapter 3 - Season 4 Battle Pass! #Fortnite This is going to be my last leak regarding Season 4 as I don’t want to spoil too much, it’s going to be a fun season! 😉 https://t.co/fL8f1Iqsmu

A recent consensus suggests that players have grown weary of collaborative skins. Many players thought that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was disappointing, for it was driven by collaborations. However, original skins like Evie and Malik were appreciated by the community.

Players want the upcoming season to feature more original outfits rather than an over-the-top collaborative Battle Pass. Leaks suggests that might get an original skin-heavy Batlle Pass.

2) Fortnitemares

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Epic used this in their new "Fortnitemares Callout" for creative mode! First promo image of Fortnitemares 2022!!Epic used this in their new "Fortnitemares Callout" for creative mode! First promo image of Fortnitemares 2022!! 🔥Epic used this in their new "Fortnitemares Callout" for creative mode! https://t.co/8zaIU9GLKD

Fortnitemares is an annual in-game celebration of Halloween. The entire game gets overhauled to look spooky. Since the upcoming season overlaps with Halloween, players are anticipating Fortnitemares 2022 or a similar event.

It is speculated that the upcoming season might have a spooky theme. Fortnite even conducted the Concept Royale 2022, where community-created spooky outfits were picked.

3) 5th Anniversary celebrations

HYPEX @HYPEX Would you prefer Season 4 to be a Marvel Season or a Throwback Season (For BR's 5th anniversary)? Would you prefer Season 4 to be a Marvel Season or a Throwback Season (For BR's 5th anniversary)? https://t.co/IkQ6igMPLH

In September, Fortnite will be celebrating its 5th Anniversary. Every year, the game celebrates its anniversary in a rather pompous way. Players get freebies and a plethora of new challenges.

Since its the 5th Anniversary, players are anticipating something boisterous. It is speculated that the celebration might be throwback themed and players will get to interact with items and POIs from the past.

4) Mechs

HYPEX @HYPEX We just got confirmation that Hulkbuster appears in the next Fortnite x Marvel comics with a Seven look and we know that Epic been working on a new Mech vehicle that can shoot, sprint & block. So he's probably the next Mech 🥴 We just got confirmation that Hulkbuster appears in the next Fortnite x Marvel comics with a Seven look and we know that Epic been working on a new Mech vehicle that can shoot, sprint & block. So he's probably the next Mech 🥴 https://t.co/GZf2OC5b4X

Back in Season X, players, for the first time, got to try mechs. Ever since, players have been anticipating their return. It is speculated that the upcoming season will feature mechs in a different avatar.

The Hulkbuster recently made an appearance in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Wars comic book series. Players might get to control the giant robots once again. However, speculations about the Marvel collaboration were refuted recently. This might impact the introduction of the Hulkbuster.

5) Spider-Gwen

HYPEX @HYPEX



I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shopI've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop 🔥I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! https://t.co/tchcxxQhg1

While the majority of players are relieved that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not Marvel-themed, players are still anticipating one Marvel skin. Spider-Gwen. The Spider-Man franchise has seen tremendous success in the game.

The developers have brought mythics, characters and even POIs from the franchise to the game. Players have been waiting on the skin for a very long time. It is unclear if the skin will either be part of the Battle Pass or the Item Shop.

6) Geno

Mikados @Mikado3160 Fortnite status on twitter for season 4 chapter 3 leaks. Fortnite status on twitter for season 4 chapter 3 leaks. https://t.co/o8lhn7tfcy

Geno has been playing hide and seek through the entirety of the game's timeline. Now that the game is approaching its 5th Anniversary, players are anticipating the big reveal. Geno's identity is yet to be disclosed.

Over the years, he has interjected with the story many times, but was never revealed. Now that the lore has evolved substantially, players believe it is the right time to finally introduce Geno. It is speculated that some other villain might soon overthrow Geno.

7) First Person mode

At the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 3, it was leaked that the developers were working on a first-person perspective (FPP) mode for the game. Ever since, players have been anticipating how the mode will look and work.

Now that the season is concluding, once again speculations about the mode have started surfacing. Players believe that in the upcoming season, players will be bale to play in FPP mode.

8) Concert

It has been a while since the game hosted its last concert. In the past, icons like Travis Scott, Marshmello and Ariana Grande have given spectacular virtual performances in-game. Players are anticipating a 5th Anniversary concert.

It is speculated that Lady Gaga might be performing a spectacle during the Season 3 live event.

