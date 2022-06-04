8 toxic things Fortnite sweats will do to noobs

Fortnite has grown in popularity and success over the years. With more players joining the metaverse each year, the community's ranks have swelled. However, with the influx of new players, the dark side of the community is growing as well, giving rise to toxic individuals.

These Loopers enjoy griefing others in combat. They employ every 'dirty' trick in the book to secure a kill or go out of their way to kill an opponent - even when the effort is not needed. While there's nothing wrong with this approach to combat, it's often done out of malice rather than necessity.

These are just a few things that sweaty players in Fortnite do to newbies in-game

1) Toying with newbies in combat

Those new to Fortnite will take time to adjust to the various dynamics and mechanics present in the game. While the movement is rather straightforward, combat can get stressful due to the number of utility items available to players.

Since newcomers can barely grasp the basics of combat, they become easy targets for sweaty players. Rather than granting them a quick death, these toxic individuals toy with them and chase them around for fun. When the coast is clear, a bullet finds its mark and puts an end to the newbie.

2) Offering free loot and shooting them as they go to pick it up

It's not uncommon for Fortnite players to drop loot for newbies in-game. They then pick up the supplies, and both parties go their separate ways - or that's how it should be. In reality, things are very different.

Sweaty players pretend to be friendly towards others and lure them in with the promise of help. They then drop some loot for the newcomer to pick and create some distance. The moment the player advances to pick up the loot, they are fired upon at point-blank range and killed.

3) Trapping them in a box-build and setting it ablaze

Newbies often find it difficult to build defenses for themselves, and when they do, someone quickly destroys them. Such being the case when in a box fight, they are often overpowered or outplayed by their opponents.

Toxic Fortnite players can take this to the next level by not killing their opponents but cooking them alive. Instead of piece-controlling and opening a window to attack, they build around the target and then set the build ablaze. The player dies in flames with nowhere to go and unclear what to do next.

4) Shooting players, allowing them to heal, and shooting them again

In combat, when regular Fortnite players go against newcomers, they don't give them a chance to recover. They go all in and secure a kill. While it may not be the nicest of things to do, at the very least, they don't stall the killing process.

Toxic players, on the other hand, have a different approach to this situation. Rather than outright killing them, they shoot a player a few times and give them space to breathe. During this brief pause, the players heal themselves and try to escape, only to be reshot at. This process is repeated until the newbie runs out of medical supplies.

5) Emoting another player and then shooting them

Fortnite is known for the number of emotes present in the game. They are fun, and all have a lot of flavor to the communication aspect. Some of these emotes can even be performed synchronizing with friends and foes alike.

Some toxic players in-game pretend to be friendly and do one of these interactive emotes. When a player comes along and takes the bait, the enemy draws their weapon and fires as soon as they join in to do the emote. In most cases, the player has no time to react and is killed.

6) Baiting players with a supply drop

Supply drops can be a saving grace in tough situations, especially during the end-game phase of the match. They contain valuable loot, which will give Fortnite players an edge in combat and survival. However, in most cases, a well-armed player will not need it and will mostly ignore the drop if it does not fall within their designated route.

However, for toxic indiaulds, supply drops offer an opportunity to kill unsuspecting opponents with ease. They do this by camping supply drop sites and setting up killzones. With C4 currently in the loot pool, they sometimes rig the supply drop with Remote Explosives and detonate it when someone tries to obtain the loot.

7) Trapping players with armored walls and leaving them to die

Armored walls in Fortnite offer amazing protection to users and their allies in combat. Thanks to the high health pool, destroying one with bullets will take ages. They are so buff that even sustained fire from multiple sources will take some time to break it open. Suffice to say, they are handy for holding the line.

Sadly, they do have a downside, and it's something that toxic players have learned to exploit to the fullest. Rather than outright kill a player in a boxing fight, they build around them and reinforce the builds with armored walls, trapping them. Due to high HP, they cannot be broken, and players inside often die from storm damage or are set ablaze.

8) Following a newbie as they jump out of the Battle Bus to kill them

Perhaps the worst thing that a toxic player can do in Fortnite is tail a fellow Looper on purpose. Since most beginners choose to land in POIs that are secluded or quiet, it's easy to understand that they are not confident about fighting.

Using this information, toxic individuals tail them and land on top of them to secure a quick kill. Even if these players manage to secure weapons, due to lack of experience, they don't last very long in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

