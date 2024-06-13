"Anyone else want more borderlands skins?": Fortnite community wants another Borderlands collaboration in-game

Fortnite x Mayhem was a phenomenal collaboration between Fortnite and Borderlands 3. Some players had to face delays while receiving skins from the crossover, but the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive. The community received skins like the Psycho Bandit, which happens to be one of the best male Fortnite skins. Besides this, many other attractive cosmetics left Mayhem as one of the most-loved collaborations items in the game.

Recently, a Fortnite player on Reddit, EnjiiThaGod, shared their desire for more Borderlands 3 cosmetics in the game and asked if the community concurred.

They said:

"Anyone else want more borderlands skins?"

As mentioned above, Psycho Bandit is one of the best-looking skins in the game. In fact, all the cosmetics in the bundle look amazing. As a result, EnjiiThaGod's want for more Borderlands 3 skins in the game makes complete sense.

They also shared their wish to see more characters from this franchise as Psycho Bandit is not the only one worth a port. There are many characters, like Mordecai, Roland, Brick, and Lilith across all three Borderlands games.

Comment byu/EnjiiThaGod from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

This was highlighted by a Reddit user SufferingClash who said:

"As long as they bring the BL1 gang with their BL2 looks. Roland, Lilith, Mordecai, and Brick."

Borderlands 1 and 2 have some amazing characters and having them come over to this game would have players bouncing off the walls. For instance, Tiny Tina, Badass Knight, and Ava are some Borderlands characters that would look good in this game.

Comment byu/EnjiiThaGod from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The enthusiasm of other players was reflected by a Redditor's comment. Demonking123490-2 said:

"Yes I would get them immediately for any price I love borderlands and now fortnite I wish I would have known about psycho bandit before hand or I would have totally got him."

Players are willing to dish out any amount of money needed, which goes to show how much fans loved the Borderlands skins. So, if this franchise made a return to the game, people would be overjoyed, to say the least.

Comment about Psycho Bandit (Image via Reddit)

While people want all sorts of characters from the Borderlands franchise, EcnavMC2 said they would be happy to have the Psycho Bandit bundle back in the game.

Comment about Gaige (Image via Reddit)

Gaige was another popular demand as one Redditor said that this character would be an instant buy for them. Gaige from Borderlands 2 has a very appealing design and Epic Games should bring her to Fortnite.

When was the Borderlands 3 collaboration released in Fortnite?

Fortnite x Mayhem was the collaboration with Borderlands 3 that brought the Psycho bundle to the game. It was released on August 2019 and it lasted till September 2019.

The Psycho bundle included the Psycho Bandit hero, the Claptrap Back Bling, and the Psycho Buzz Axe to replace the default Harvesting Tool. You could purchase it for 2,000 V-Bucks.

