5 best male Fortnite skins you can use in-game

A lot of players like to use female cosmetics while playing, and there is thus a wide array of male Fortnite skins that passes under the radar. People tend to avoid male Fortnite skins as they cover more screen real estate, preventing them from gathering proper intel on the battlefield. Female skins are leaner and that is why they get precedence over male skins.

In this article, we will walk you through some male Fortnite skins that not only look good, but also don't hog space on your screen. This will allow you to gather information about things going on around you.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best male Fortnite skins that you should use while playing

Listed below are some of the best male Fortnite skins that you can use while playing:

1) Double Agent Wildcard

Double Agent Wildcard (Image via Epic Games)

The Double Agent Wildcard skin is a part of the Double Agent Wildcard pack. You can buy it for 2,500 V-Bucks whenever it becomes available in the shop. This bundle has some fantastic skins. The male Fortnite skins in this pack look really fresh, and the dark purple style is especially something that many fans have taken a liking to.

There are a lot of variants for Wildcard. Though you must invest in V-Bucks for them, this male Fortnite skin is one of the best that you can use if you want to play as a guy.

2) Psycho Bandit

Chaos Bandit (Image via Epic Games)

The Psycho Bandit skin is available in the Psycho Fortnite bundle that you can buy for 2,000 V-Bucks. The pack comes to the game once in a while. So, if you don't have this male Fortnite skin, you can get it whenever it comes around.

The design of this skin looks funky and Fortnite's collaboration with this franchise gave us some really amazing cosmetics to play with. Besides looking great, this skin is also very slim, which won't make it clutter your view with unnecessary elements.

3) Chaos Agent

Chaos Agent (Image via Epic Games)

The Chaos Agent in Fortnite is one of the slimmest male skins that you can buy for 1,500 V-Bucks. It looks amazing with an all-black theme and red accents. There is also a Double Agent variant of this skin that looks quite dapper with a black and gold theme.

The Chaos Agent also comes with the Double Agent pack, which costs 2,500 V-Bucks. So, if you want the Wilcard and the Chaos Agent, buying the pack will give you more value for your money.

4) Travis Scott

Travis Scott (Image via Epic Games)

This is a solid skin that you can use for your games. It was available once in the game for 2,500 V-Bucks as part of the Travis Scott pack. Using this cosmetic surrounds you with an air of authority that boosts your confidence while fighting against enemies on the battlefield.

The Travis Scott Fortnite skin comes in two variants -- the standard version and the Terminator version that looks more rugged. The outfit is still slim and feels fluid to play with, making it one of the better male skins in the game.

5) Orin

Orin (Image via Epic Games)

The Orin Fortnite skin is a part of the Y-Labs Rescue set and has an anime-ish look. This item can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks if and when it comes to the in-game store. You will also get the Mechafusion Jumpkit Back Bling in the bundle.

Orin is the skinniest male Fortnite skin you can use while playing. In fact, the Orin outfit is leaner than the majority of the female skins available in the game. Besides functionality, the design of this Fortnite cosmetic is unique and will get some heads turning for sure.

