5 best Fortnite DC skins you can use in-game

It can be hard to choose the best Fortnite DC skins from the wide variety of options available in the game. While there are no bad DC skins in Epic Games' title, not all of them deserve a place on the top shelf. While most of these cosmetics were obtainable through the Battle Pass, you can buy a few with V-Bucks.

In this article, we will walk you through the best Fortnite DC Skins you can use in the game.

Note: This article is not ranked in any particular order. The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Fortnite DC skins that you can use while playing the game

1) Rebirth Harley Quinn

Rebirth Harley Quinn is available for purchase in the in-game shop (Image via Epic Games)

Rebirth Harley Quinn, released on December 3, 2021, during Chapter 2 Season 6, is one of the best Fortnite DC skins. You can buy it from the in-game shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

While there are many Harley Quinn cosmetics in Fortnite, the Rebirth variant takes the cake. It has a red and black theme that complements the character's blue and pink pigtails. Her unique back bling is one of the best in the game.

2) Wonder Woman

The Wonder Woman skin boasts the character's OG design (Image via Epic Games)

Wonder Woman was released in Fortnite on August 20, 2021, during Chapter 2 Season 7. Back then, you could obtain it for free by playing in the Wonder Woman Cup. Now, you can get it from the in-game shop for 1,600 V-Bucks.

Unlike some skins that have a Fortnite-themed twist, this Wonder Woman cosmetic retained the character's OG design without any alterations, including her Golden Eagle Wings as a glider. She also has a cloak and a melee to match her attire.

3) The Batman Who Laughs

The Batman Who Laughs is among the best Fortnite DC skins available (Image via Epic Games)

The Batman Who Laughs Skin was released in Fortnite on October 26, 2021, during Chapter 2 Season 8. You can get it from the in-game shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

This cosmetic has a gnarly design but in a good way. The character wears a spiked headgear with an all-black robe. He also has a glider and other accessories.

Also read: All Fortnite DC Skins

4) The Flash

The Flash is inspired by the outfit worn by Barry Allen on The CW's The Flash (Image via Epic Games)

The Flash is among the best Fortnite DC skins out there. Its design reflects the outfit worn by Barry Allen on The CW's The Flash. You also get a complimentary emote with this cosmetic.

The Flash was introduced on February 14, 2021, during Chapter 2 Season 5. You can get it from the in-game shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

5) Dark Knight Movie Outfit

The Dark Knight Movie Outfit was released on September 25, 2019 (Image via Epic Games)

The Dark Knight Movie Outfit has been lifted from Christian Bale's costume in The Dark Knight. The skin was originally released on September 25, 2019, and could previously be obtained during Chapter 1 Season 10.

Given its rarity and fantastic design, the Dark Knight Movie Outfit is one of the best Fortnite DC skins you can use during your Battle Royale matches.

