5 best Fortnite Marvel Skins you can use in-game

With over 60 different options to choose from, finding the best Fortnite Marvel Skins to use while playing can be daunting. Fortnite's collaboration with Marvel was an instant hit, and Epic Games did a commendable job with these skins. Not only do you have popular Marvel Comic Universe characters, but you will also come across skins that Fortnite itself has inspired.

In this article, we will take a look at the best Fortnite Marvel Skins in the game. Some of our selections might not be available anymore due to their Battle Pass exclusivity.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way and is based on the writer's opinion.

5 best Fortnite Marvel Skins that you should use while playing

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Image via Epic Games)

This Fortnite Skin was released on December 5, 2021, during the first season of Chapter Three. The only way to obtain it was unlocking it through the Battle Pass of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters. The port to Fortnite as a cosmetic was equally loved by the players. The friendly neighborhood superhero usually abstains from killing foes or shedding blood but you won't have to follow any such rules in the Fortnite world.

2) Deadpool

Deadpool (Image via Epic Games)

Deadpool is one of the coolest Marvel characters. The character's Fortnite skin stays true to the design in the comics, making it one of the most sought-after skins in the game. The fact that it is the first collab skin to feature in a Battle Pass makes it even more desirable.

This skin was originally introduced on February 20, 2020, during Chapter 2 Season 2. The only way of obtaining it was by unlocking it from the Battle Pass of said season.

3) Wolverine

Wolverine (Image via Epic Games)

Wolverine is one of the most iconic X-Men, so having this Fortnite Marvel Skin is on the wishlists of many players. This skin was introduced on August 27, 2020, and it was available through Chapter 2 Season 4's Battle Pass.

Equipped with powerful Adamantium claws, Wolverine is definitely one of the best-designed skins in Fortnite. His ferocious personality fits nicely into the cut-throat nature of the game, so he definitely deserves a spot on this list of best Fortnite Marvel Skins.

4) Tony Stark

Tony Stark (Image via Epic Games)

A list of the best Marvel Skins in Fortnite would not be complete without the inclusion of Tony Stark. A billionaire, philanthropist, and inventor, Stark has always been a sensational character in the Marvel Comic Universe.

This Fortnite Skin was introduced on August 27, 2020. Like the previous entries, you had to unlock it from the Battle Pass (Chapter 2 Season 4). The Tony Stark cosmetic cannot be obtained with V-Bucks.

The design of the Fortnite cosmetic is comic-accurate and it comes with an emote that allows this character to convert into Iron Man. The design stays true to the Iron Man suit in Marvel Avengers Endgame.

5) Captain America

Captain America (Image via Epic Games)

The Captain America Skin was released on July 3, 2020, in Chapter 2 Season 3. Unlike the previous entries, this cosmetic was not a part of the Battle Pass. This is the only skin on this list that you can purchase for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Captain America is a symbol of freedom who fights to liberate the world of evil with his Vibranium Shield. As the most recognizable character in the Marvel Comic Universe, Captain America will definitely give you a nice gaming experience.

