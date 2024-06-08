5 best Fortnite Save the World skins you can use in-game

Fortnite Save the World skins make this PvE mode more spicy. Whether you engage in Battle Royale, slashing, and gunning down zombies, or explore your creativity in Creative mode, these cosmetics give you a more enjoyable gaming experience. Default outfits are never exciting, and the best Save the World skins will get you more excited about playing the title.

This article will walk you through the best Fortnite Save the World skins that you can use while playing the game.

Note: This list of the best Fortnite Save the World skins is not ranked in any way and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Fortnite Save the World skins that you should use

Listed below are some of the best Fortnite Save the World skins that you can use while playing:

1) Samurai Scrapper

Samurai Scrapper (Image via Epic Games)

The Samurai Scrapper Fortnite skin was released as part of the Fortnite - Samurai Scrapper Pack, which was valued at US$15.99 at the time of release. If you do not own it, purchasing this bundle will give you access to this skin.

In the Scrapper Pack, you get the Samurai Scrapper outfit, the Scrapper Sashimono Back Bling, and exclusive Samurai Scrapper Challenges that reward you with V-Bucks.

2) Powerhouse

Powerhouse (Image via Epic Games)

The Powerhouse outfit is one of the most sought-after Fortnite Save the World skins. What makes this cosmetic so good is the fact that you can use it in Battle Royale as well. So, it gives you a lot of value for money.

One of the best Fortnite Save the World skins, it was released on November 19, 2020, through the Fortnite - Powerhouse Pack, which was priced at US$15.99. Besides the Powerhouse outfit, this bundle also offered the Lectro Shock Rifle Weapon Schematic.

3) Machinist Mina

Machinist Mina (Image via Epic Games)

The Machinist Mina outfit is one of the better-looking Fortnite Save the World skins. You could buy the Machinist Mina Fortnite Pack for US$15.99 and get Machinist Mina Hero, Zap-O-Max trap schematic, Tankbuilt Back Bling, and exclusive Machinist Mina Challenges that grant you 1,000 V-Bucks upon completion.

Like the previous entry, you can use the Machinist Mina Fortnite skin in Battle Royale as well as Save the World. Its design is also appealing and goes well with the Back Bling.

4) Robo-Ray

Robo-Ray (Image via Epic Games)

The Robo-Ray Fortnite Save the World skin was released with the Robo-Ray Fortnite pack on April 17, 2021. You could buy this bundle for US$15.99. Robo-Ray was a fresh take on Save the World skins with a full mechanical design and futuristic elements to complement the main hero.

Buying this pack would give you the Robo-Ray Hero, Robo-Ray Outfit, BluGlo Injector Back Bling, and Ray's Smasher Pickaxe. You would also get exclusive Robo-Ray Challenges that you could complete to earn 1,000 V-Bucks.

5) Lok-Bot

Lok-Bot (Image via Epic Games)

This is another mechanized Save the World skin that you should use while playing this PvE game mode. Like all the previous entries, the Lok-Bot skin costs US$15.99 and offers a matching Back Bling, an axe, exclusive Lok-Bot Challenges, and more.

This Fortnite skin has a toaster for a head and claw-like hands. The design of this cosmetic is really unique and is a must-have in your STW locker. Its blue and copper color scheme is appealing, and the Lok Blok Back Bling matches the theme of the character too. The Back Bling is reactive, and that adds to the overall value of the Lok-Bot bundle in Fortnite.

