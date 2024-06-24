“Dude musta been 5 health”: Fortnite community reacts to player’s hilarious strategy to deal with unwanted passengers

Fortnite’s competitive landscape has always been a breeding ground for ideas and strategies that not only make the game more enjoyable but also help players deal with challenges too difficult to deal with by straightforward means. This is especially true in Chapter 5 Season 3, a season filled with vehicular warfare and other unique mechanics.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/daddyxvance, where the player can be seen in a solo Zero Build match, donning the T-60 Power Armor Outfit and navigating a 1v1 situation. The player was driving in a Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV and found themselves in a tricky situation as the enemy player was also sitting inside the SUV.

In a bid to deal with the situation, the player drove the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV into the storm, taking the enemy with it and leading to the opponent’s elimination rather quickly. The Reddit clip has attracted attention from members of the community, with Reddit user u/SUPERLEMONCAKE highlighting how quickly the storm was able to eliminate the enemy and stating:

“Dude musta been 5 health”

Comments from the community (Reddit/daddyxvance)

Other members of the community also chimed in on the Reddit clip, with user u/InterstallarReddit recounting a similar instance where they drove their car off a cliff into the storm. The player revealed that while the moment didn’t lead to a Victory Royale, it was still a satisfying elimination. Reddit user u/Bhagwan9797 expressed something similar, revealing how, in their case, they went off the cliff along with their unwanted passenger.

Comments from the community (Reddit/daddyxvance)

Reddit user u/autistic_bars444, on the other hand, highlighted how they find car hopping in Chapter 5 Season 3 quite enjoyable, conveying how they like driving the Mythic Nitro Cars into the ocean in a bid to get rid of them. To this, user u/No_Plane_9977 expressed how the Mythic Nitro Cars are too powerful despite being nerfed, also pointing out how they find the Ride the Lightning Guitar Mythic annoying.

What is the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV (Image via Epic Games)

The Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV is one of the three vehicles available in Chapter 5 Season 3 and provides for a more efficient off-road experience. Like most vehicles in the game, it can be found in various locations all around the map, providing players with a ton of opportunities to acquire this powerful wagon.

Additionally, the Grandeur Trailsmasher can be modified with Vehicle Mods, further adding not only off-road capabilities but also a layer of offensive power.

