Fortnite: 10 missed collaborations that could've been hits

While there are a plethora of Battle Royale (BR) video games out there, none come close to Fortnite in terms of success. The title has carved a niche that remains unparalleled to this day. Though there are many features that make Epic Games' BR experience better than that of its competitors, nothing can outmatch the offering's impressive collaborations.

Crossovers have been at the center of Fortnite's popularity. Although the game has impressive lore and well-designed original characters, players flock to it for its Omniverse, which includes entities from other popular franchises that have been well-adapted for in-game use.

Despite the profusion of impressive collaborations and characters, there have been instances where Epic Games missed opportunities to offer crossovers that could have been hits.

Pokemon and other collaborations that Fortnite missed

1) Transformers

ProfessorAmbros @ProfessorAmbr0s



Fortnite x Transformers



The Optimus Prime set consists of:



1. Optimus Prime Skin

2. The Matrix of Leadership Backbling

3. Energon-Axe

4. The Ark Glider

5. Autobots Wrap



#Transformers #TranformersG1 #Fortnite Yes of course you can forget about the Autobots.Fortnite x TransformersThe Optimus Prime set consists of:1. Optimus Prime Skin2. The Matrix of Leadership Backbling3. Energon-Axe4. The Ark Glider5. Autobots Wrap #Fortnite Art Yes of course you can forget about the Autobots.Fortnite x TransformersThe Optimus Prime set consists of:1. Optimus Prime Skin2. The Matrix of Leadership Backbling3. Energon-Axe4. The Ark Glider5. Autobots Wrap#Transformers #TranformersG1 #Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/PlFTW6IgGP

Despite the recurring resurrection of Truckasaurus, the Fortnite x Transformers collaboration never happened. Back in Chapter 3 Season 3, the developers hinted at a potential crossover; however, Titano Mudflap remains an ordinary truck in the game. That said, players are still hopeful that this large vehicle will someday transform into Optimus Prime.

2) Tesla

Tesla has transcended its status as a car manufacturer. Its popularity is immense, and the brand has established itself as a social currency. Epic Games could have capitalized on this with Fortnite x Tesla.

In the past, players got to experience the Ferrari 296 GTB in the game. A similar crossover with Tesla Model X and other vehicles could have satiated fans of Elon Musk.

3) Pennywise (It)

Fortnite x It belongs to a list of collaborations that were hinted at but never materialized. Back in 2019, when It Chapter Two was released, red balloons started appearing all over the island. When they were popped, players could hear Pennywise laughing.

This was a clear indication that something was being cooked. However, gamers never got to experience the collaboration; it would have made for a spooky and eerie crossover.

4) Pokemon

The only anime crossover that can outshine the recent Dragon Ball collaboration has got to be Pokemon. Players have been anticipating it for a very long time.

A recent survey claimed that Dragon Ball and Pokemon are the top anime franchises that players want Epic Games to collaborate with. Since the Dragon Ball crossover was a success, gamers are hopeful that the developers will try to offer similar content involving Pokemon.

5) Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) has got to be one of the most requested collaborations to date. Players have an unmatched fascination with the franchise and have always felt that FNAF would make for an amazing Fortnitemares inclusion.

Despite the series massive popularity, Epic Games is yet to hint at a possible FNAF collaboration. That said, gamers think this crossover is all but inevitable.

6) Last of Us

Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 @fortbrleakks

- There will be "Ellie" & "Joel" skins

- The release date is most likely in September

- The collaboration has been in the works for months, according to my source

#Fortnite All we know about Fortnite X The Last of Us:- There will be "Ellie" & "Joel" skins- The release date is most likely in September- The collaboration has been in the works for months, according to my source All we know about Fortnite X The Last of Us:- There will be "Ellie" & "Joel" skins- The release date is most likely in September- The collaboration has been in the works for months, according to my source#Fortnite https://t.co/e44z3nambQ

September has come and gone, but Fortnite x Last of Us never happened. Back in July, the internet was abuzz with a leak that suggested Naughty Dog was going to collaborate with Epic Games. Needless to say, this got gamers very excited. They anticipated a Last of Us crossover to arrive in September, which would coincide with the launch of Last of Us Part 1. Unfortunately, it never happened.

7) Family Guy

Fortnite x Family Guy has become one of the most anticipated collaborations in Chapter 3. Since its launch, players have been expecting Peter Griffin and other characters from the show would come to the game. After four seasons in the third chapter, their inclusion seems like a distant dream. Additionally, gamers have grown weary, and their enthusiasm has started to wane.

8) Pirates of the Caribbean

Back in Chapter 3 Season 3, rumors about Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean started gaining traction. Players were hopeful that Jack Sparrow might come to the game. Unfortunately, he never did. Given Johnny Depp's popularity and Epic's ties with Disney, a Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could have been a game changer.

9) Morbius

While Morbius wasn't a critically successful film, it did give birth to some pop-culture tokens like memes. 'It's Morbin Time' is one of the most popular memes of 2022. Riding on this phenomenon, Fortnite x Morbius could have done wonders for Epic Games. Last season, there were some leaks about a possible crossover, but like others on this list, it did not happen.

10) Minions

This one's another major trend in 2022 that Epic Games did not use. Fortnite x Minions could have attracted a legion of fans who draped themselves in suits for the screening of the film Minions: The Rise of Gru. However, the popularity of Minions extends beyond this trend as players in the past have demanded a Minions collaboration on multiple occasions.

Poll : 0 votes