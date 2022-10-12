Fortnite: 10 missed collaborations that could've been hits

While there are a plethora of Battle Royale (BR) video games out there, none come close to Fortnite in terms of success. The title has carved a niche that remains unparalleled to this day. Though there are many features that make Epic Games' BR experience better than that of its competitors, nothing can outmatch the offering's impressive collaborations.
Crossovers have been at the center of Fortnite's popularity. Although the game has impressive lore and well-designed original characters, players flock to it for its Omniverse, which includes entities from other popular franchises that have been well-adapted for in-game use.
Despite the profusion of impressive collaborations and characters, there have been instances where Epic Games missed opportunities to offer crossovers that could have been hits.
Pokemon and other collaborations that Fortnite missed
1) Transformers
Despite the recurring resurrection of Truckasaurus, the Fortnite x Transformers collaboration never happened. Back in Chapter 3 Season 3, the developers hinted at a potential crossover; however, Titano Mudflap remains an ordinary truck in the game. That said, players are still hopeful that this large vehicle will someday transform into Optimus Prime.
2) Tesla
Tesla has transcended its status as a car manufacturer. Its popularity is immense, and the brand has established itself as a social currency. Epic Games could have capitalized on this with Fortnite x Tesla.
In the past, players got to experience the Ferrari 296 GTB in the game. A similar crossover with Tesla Model X and other vehicles could have satiated fans of Elon Musk.
3) Pennywise (It)
Fortnite x It belongs to a list of collaborations that were hinted at but never materialized. Back in 2019, when It Chapter Two was released, red balloons started appearing all over the island. When they were popped, players could hear Pennywise laughing.
This was a clear indication that something was being cooked. However, gamers never got to experience the collaboration; it would have made for a spooky and eerie crossover.
4) Pokemon
The only anime crossover that can outshine the recent Dragon Ball collaboration has got to be Pokemon. Players have been anticipating it for a very long time.
A recent survey claimed that Dragon Ball and Pokemon are the top anime franchises that players want Epic Games to collaborate with. Since the Dragon Ball crossover was a success, gamers are hopeful that the developers will try to offer similar content involving Pokemon.
5) Five Nights at Freddy's
Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) has got to be one of the most requested collaborations to date. Players have an unmatched fascination with the franchise and have always felt that FNAF would make for an amazing Fortnitemares inclusion.
Despite the series massive popularity, Epic Games is yet to hint at a possible FNAF collaboration. That said, gamers think this crossover is all but inevitable.
6) Last of Us
September has come and gone, but Fortnite x Last of Us never happened. Back in July, the internet was abuzz with a leak that suggested Naughty Dog was going to collaborate with Epic Games. Needless to say, this got gamers very excited. They anticipated a Last of Us crossover to arrive in September, which would coincide with the launch of Last of Us Part 1. Unfortunately, it never happened.
7) Family Guy
Fortnite x Family Guy has become one of the most anticipated collaborations in Chapter 3. Since its launch, players have been expecting Peter Griffin and other characters from the show would come to the game. After four seasons in the third chapter, their inclusion seems like a distant dream. Additionally, gamers have grown weary, and their enthusiasm has started to wane.
8) Pirates of the Caribbean
Back in Chapter 3 Season 3, rumors about Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean started gaining traction. Players were hopeful that Jack Sparrow might come to the game. Unfortunately, he never did. Given Johnny Depp's popularity and Epic's ties with Disney, a Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could have been a game changer.
9) Morbius
While Morbius wasn't a critically successful film, it did give birth to some pop-culture tokens like memes. 'It's Morbin Time' is one of the most popular memes of 2022. Riding on this phenomenon, Fortnite x Morbius could have done wonders for Epic Games. Last season, there were some leaks about a possible crossover, but like others on this list, it did not happen.
10) Minions
This one's another major trend in 2022 that Epic Games did not use. Fortnite x Minions could have attracted a legion of fans who draped themselves in suits for the screening of the film Minions: The Rise of Gru. However, the popularity of Minions extends beyond this trend as players in the past have demanded a Minions collaboration on multiple occasions.