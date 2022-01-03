3 things players love about Fortnite Chapter 3 (and 3 they are already tired of)

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced the players to new weapons and items as well as added a few old ones. The flipsiders had a challenge at first with the new island, mechanics & meta in game.

However as time progressed, they got the hang of it. Interestingly, players have already found their interests and dislikes in this season.

Here are three things the flipsiders seem to love along with three they are already tired of.

Three riveting aspects players love along with three boring ones in Fortnite Chapter 3

Top 3 things players love about Fortnite Chapter 3

3) Sliding mechanics

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced the flipsiders to Sliding Mechanics that they seem to love. Players are getting creative with eliminating their opponents & healing themselves whiler sliding in style on the flipped island.

Moreover, sliding mechanics allow them to skirt downhill safely and rotate quicker around the map. Furthermore, players are inventing new techniques to hover themselves into their opponents builds and outplay them.

2) MK-7 Assault Rifle

Players have been using assault rifles in-game without scope for a long time. There was widespread dislike for Scoped AR and players were on the lookout for something new.

Enter MK-7, the most overpowered AR in Fortnite. Players have been very keen to use this new assault rifle, with a red-dot scope attached to it. Coupled with that, it boasts a first-person perspective viewpoint in ADS style.

MK-7 is also a mythic weapon in The Foundation's hands and offers a very promising fire-rate as well as accuracy.

Legendary variant stats that prove it worthy:

Magazine: 35

Damage: 25

Firerate: 9

Reload Time: 2.8 secs

1) Spiderman's web shooters

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced one of the most coveted Mythic in-game - Spider-Man's Web Shooters. Players love this exciting new addition as every season, they expect a traversal item that can help them rotate across the map faster.

These web shooters have 80 web shots that can pull an item or swing players from trees, buildings or almost anything they can aim for. The community has been using these to rush their opponents, protect themselves from fall damage & escape sweaty situations in game.

Top 3 things players are tired of in Fortnite Chapter 3

3) Sniper rifles

Although Sniper Rifles across every Fortnite season have been the most reliable weapon for players, they have been quite disappointing this season (apart from the Boom Sniper).

The new Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 which has three shots per reload, and players were fond of it. But due to its lower damage-per-shot than its predecessor, the Bolt Action Sniper, many have given up on this weapon now. It is seen as a bad mix between the "OG-Bolt" & Semi Auto Sniper Rifles.

2) Vaults

Vaults were first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. At the time, the community was excited to open them with keycards and discover epic or legendary loot. However, their comeback this season was not a good idea. The new method to unlock them wasn't received well.

At the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Vaults made a comeback in several Seven Outposts across the map. The only catch was that they had to be opened with two people standing in front of them for a solo or duos match.

In case of a trio or squad clash, three or four teammates had to be present. But in a solo match, when players are by themselves, opening vaults is restricted. This wasn't appreciated by the community. Hence, they stopped using them altogether.

1) Shotguns

Shotguns have always been an essential weapon in a player's loadout as they're quite reliable for close combat build fights. Prior to Chapter 3, players used to carry a shotgun in their loadout to win these clashes.

But the new shotguns introduced this season appeared less powerful than the current SMG & AR in the game. In fact, the Striker Pump & Auto Shotgun are by far the worst voted shotguns by the player community. This was due to their low firing rate & long reload times.

Since then, players have started using Stinger SMGs to their full potential in close combat battles.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul