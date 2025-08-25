  • home icon
  Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes: Gorillaz, One Punch Man, and more

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes: Gorillaz, One Punch Man, and more

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:28 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes hint at a lot of upcoming content; some confirmed by Epic Games, and others speculated upon by leakers/insiders. While a lot of content is unknown, we do know that Gorillaz will be taking over the Main Stage for Festival Season 10. A day late, the collaboration with One Punch Man will also go live.

That being said, here's a more in-depth look at Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks and rumors.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes

Gorillaz and One Punch Man collaboration

The Gorillaz and One Punch Man collaboration is the highlight of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update. The band, Gorillaz, will usher in Festival Season 10, while the collaboration will One Punch Man will be the next major anime crossover.

There will be cosmetics such as Outfits, Emotes, Jam Tracks, Back Blings, and Pickaxes for players to obtain. Most of these will be sold via the Music Pass (for the Gorillaz) and via the Fortnite Item Shop in Bundles for One Punch Man.

Battle Pass Super Styles and September Crew Pack

With mid-season around the corner, as well as September, Battle Pass Super Styles will likely be revealed during the downtime for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update. We could also see the Crew Pack for September. Given the ongoing bug invasion/theme, it could be related to that.

Red Cube spawning in Fortnite OG

Coming to Fortnite OG, with Season 5 now live, we can expect a Red Cube to spawn over the island very soon. It will likely be introduced during the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update or, at the very least, added to the files.

Miscellaneous

With the highlights out of the way, what's left are minor leaks and rumors about content that could be added. Here's the list:

  • Front Man Skin (Squid Game)
  • More Companion Leaks
  • New Exotic Shockwave Launcher
  • Possibly news about Symbiotes' return
  • Leaks for upcoming Blitz Royale weeks
  • Roly Poly or Choppa possibly added to Battle Royale/Zero Build
  • Fortnitemares 2025 Leaks
With that being said, that's about everything you can expect to be showcased during the downtime for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Super v37.10 update. Epic Games will announce the official time in a few hours.

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
