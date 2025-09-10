Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) downtime and release countdown are four hours (240 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 8 am Eastern Time.In terms of new content, Epic Games has not revealed anything, but we do know of some upcoming content. There will be a collaboration with Beavis and Butt-Head, and Megazord will also be added to the game. That said, here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v37.20.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) downtime countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) downtime will start early in the morning for places in the United States of America. For those in Europe, it will start later in the day. Here are the timings:1 am Pacific Time (PT)3 am Central Time (CT)4 am Eastern Time (ET)8 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9 am Middle European Time (MET)10 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) downtime will start in the afternoon for Asia. For Japan and Australia, servers will be taken down for maintenance in the evening. Here are the timings:1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)4 pm Singapore Time (SGT)5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)6 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)9 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) release countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe servers will go live in the early morning in most parts of America and the afternoon in most of Europe. Here are the timings:5 am Pacific Time (PT)7 am Central Time (CT)8 am Eastern Time (ET)12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)1 pm Middle European Time (MET)2 pm Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaDowntime for Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) will end by early evening and early evening in Asia, and at night for Japan and Australia. Here are the timings:5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)8 pm Singapore Time (SGT)9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)10 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)1 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) (September 11, 2025)Read more articles here:Fortnite FNCS 2026 reveals massive prize pool for mobile players: Schedule, format, and more revealedEpic Games confirms Fortnite's Ranked 2.0 modeEpic Games announces official Fortnite anthem by d4vd