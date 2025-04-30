Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

The Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup has just been announced, adding even more excitement to the competitive calendar. Epic Games continues to surprise the fans, just a day after announcing the Clix Icon Cup, players now also have a chance to unlock the Bugha Champion Outfit. This tournament is also being hosted to celebrate the upcoming Pro-Am 2025 tournament.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Bugha Icon Cup.

Also read: Fortnite FNCS Clix Icon Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup: Everything you need to know

This will be a duos tournament played in the Reload mode, not the usual Chapter 6 Season 2 map. For the uninitiated, Reload is a fast-paced game mode where 40 players play on a significantly smaller map. While it's an open tournament, there are a few eligibility criteria to meet:

Ad

Trending

The Epic Games account must have Two-factor Authentication on.

on. The account must be at least level 50 .

. The account shall not be Cabined.

Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup event page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Start date

Ad

The FNCS Bugha Icon Cup takes place on May 6, 2025, and will end on the same date. The teams will get a total play window of 2.5 hours, during which they can play up to 10 matches. The start time varies from region to region, so be sure to check the timeslot in-game.

How to participate

Participating in this event is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Open Fortnite and navigate to the Compete tab from the main menu.

and navigate to the tab from the main menu. Look for the FNCS Bugha Icon Cup in the events list.

in the events list. Click Add Bookmark and prepare to join during the timeslot mentioned in the top left corner of the screen.

Ad

Rewards

There are two rewards across all the regions: the Sweatin' Spray and Champion Bugha Outfit. All teams that earn eight points in the tournament will unlock the spray. However, only the top duos in all regions will get their hands on the free Bugha skin. Epic Games has yet to disclose the exact number of points or the placement required to unlock the outfit, but it will most likely vary per region.

Ad

That's everything we know about the upcoming FNCS Bugha Icon Cup. Now, grab your duo partner and start grinding, as you will not get another chance to unlock this iconic skin for free.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More