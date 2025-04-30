Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

The Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup has just been announced, adding even more excitement to the competitive calendar. Epic Games continues to surprise the fans, just a day after announcing the Clix Icon Cup, players now also have a chance to unlock the Bugha Champion Outfit. This tournament is also being hosted to celebrate the upcoming Pro-Am 2025 tournament.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Bugha Icon Cup.
Also read: Fortnite FNCS Clix Icon Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Fortnite FNCS Bugha Icon Cup: Everything you need to know
This will be a duos tournament played in the Reload mode, not the usual Chapter 6 Season 2 map. For the uninitiated, Reload is a fast-paced game mode where 40 players play on a significantly smaller map. While it's an open tournament, there are a few eligibility criteria to meet:
- The Epic Games account must have Two-factor Authentication on.
- The account must be at least level 50.
- The account shall not be Cabined.
Start date
The FNCS Bugha Icon Cup takes place on May 6, 2025, and will end on the same date. The teams will get a total play window of 2.5 hours, during which they can play up to 10 matches. The start time varies from region to region, so be sure to check the timeslot in-game.
How to participate
Participating in this event is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:
- Open Fortnite and navigate to the Compete tab from the main menu.
- Look for the FNCS Bugha Icon Cup in the events list.
- Click Add Bookmark and prepare to join during the timeslot mentioned in the top left corner of the screen.
Rewards
There are two rewards across all the regions: the Sweatin' Spray and Champion Bugha Outfit. All teams that earn eight points in the tournament will unlock the spray. However, only the top duos in all regions will get their hands on the free Bugha skin. Epic Games has yet to disclose the exact number of points or the placement required to unlock the outfit, but it will most likely vary per region.
That's everything we know about the upcoming FNCS Bugha Icon Cup. Now, grab your duo partner and start grinding, as you will not get another chance to unlock this iconic skin for free.
Read more articles here:
- How to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite for free
- Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration: Everything we know
- Clix calls out players using a specific Fortnite exploit ahead of FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals