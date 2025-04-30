Fortnite FNCS Clix Icon Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

Epic Games has officially announced the Fortnite FNCS Clix Icon Cup to celebrate the upcoming Pro-Am 2025 tournament, which will feature some of the biggest streamers and pro players. Alongside the announcement, fans got a first look at the Champion Clix Outfit, adding to the hype after the recent Clix Icon Series skin reveal. This new tournament will give players a chance to show off their skills and get their hands on the skin for free.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Clix Icon Cup.
Fortnite FNCS Clix Icon Cup: Everything you need to know
This is a duos tournament that will not be played on the classic Chapter 6 Season 2 battle royale map. Rather, this will be a Reload mode tournament, ensuring fast-paced and highly entertaining matches. Players do not need to make any purchases to participate, but they must have their two-factor authentication turned on. Moreover, the account should be at least level 50 and not Cabined.
Start date
The FNCS Clix Icon Cup kicks off on May 3, 2025, and will be concluded on the same day. Players will have a total play window of 2.5 hours to participate in the tournament, and the start time varies depending on the region.
How to participate
Here's a step-by-step guide to registering for this tournament:
- Launch Fortnite and head to the Compete tab from the home screen.
- Look for the FNCS Clix Icon Cup tab in the menu.
- Select the Add Bookmark button and join during the designated time slot.
Rewards
There are two rewards in this tournament: Sweatin' Spray and Champion Clix Outfit. All participants who gain 8 points will receive the spray, while only the top performers from all the regions will receive the free Clix skin. However, Epic Games hasn’t revealed the exact point threshold or rank needed to unlock the Champion Clix skin across all regions yet.
That's everything we know about the upcoming Clix tournament so far. For more information, players should keep their eyes on the game's or Clix's official social media accounts.
