Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 24, 2025) all but confirms Ford Mustang collaboration and new NBA skins

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 24, 2025), the Ford Mustang collaboration is finally set to arrive in-game. Ever since cosmetics became cross-compatible for Fortnite and Rocket League, many vehicles have been added to the Metaverse; based on the hype showcased by the community, this crossover is going to be insanely hyped. That's just a taste of what we can expect to see with the next rotation.
The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leakers/data miners @HYPEX and @ShinnaBR on X. They have been part of the community since the beginning, and are considered the most trusted sources of information. Here are more details on the same.
Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 24, 2025) by @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 24, 2025) - Mustang collaboration and NBA skins come to the Metaverse
During the Fortnite downtime (April 22, 2025), it was noticed that Epic Games had updated files that were associated with the rumored Mustang collaboration. True enough, based on recent leaks, it has been confirmed to be listed in the Item Shop on April 24, 2025. The Mustang Bundle should cost 2,500 V-Bucks. However, that's not all that's happening.
New variants of Fishstick and Axo will also be introduced as per the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 24, 2025). They will be part of the new Fortnite x NBA collaboration. The Bundle should be listed for 2,200 V-Bucks, while the individual skins should be listed for 1,200 V-Bucks each. Their respective Back Blings could be listed alongside the skins.
Moving on, we could potentially see two new Emotes, and an upward of six Icon Series Emotes making a return. An upward of two Original Sets are potentially slated to return. Sadly, we do not know if they will contain rare Fortnite skins. That's about everything noteworthy coming to the Item Shop in a few hours.
Lastly, there's some sad news for Skibidi Toilet fans, as the cosmetics related to this collaboration are leaving the Item Shop. On the bright side, you still have a few more hours to purchase them if you so desire or save your V-Bucks for something else. That is everything we know based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 24, 2025).
