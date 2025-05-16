Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10) downtime and release countdown are one and a half hours (90 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (May 16, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 5:30 am Eastern Time.
In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v35.10), two weapons will be added to the loot pool. We'll also get Super Styles, and General Grievous will be unlocked for Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass holders.
This article provides a countdown to the Fortnite downtime and details regarding when the servers will come online again for update v35.10.
Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10) downtime countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10) will kick off early in the morning for most parts of the United States of America and Europe. Here are the timings:
- 1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 3:00 am Central Time (CT)
- 4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
The Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10) downtime will start late afternoon for most regions in Asia. For regions in and around Australia, the downtime will begin late evening. Here are the timings:
- 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10) release countdown time for all major time zones
The United States of America and Europe
When downtime ends for the Fortnite Galactic update (v35.10), the servers will go live early morning in most parts of America and Europe. Here are the timings:
- 2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 4:30 am Central Time (CT)
- 5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
Downtime for the Fortnite Galactic update will end by late afternoon and evening in Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play late at night. Here are the timings:
- 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 6:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Latest Fortnite leak lists supported iPhone and iPad devices (incl. 120 FPS compatible ones)
- Fortnite iPhone release "possibly" happening soon, according to Epic Games CEO