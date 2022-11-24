Fortnite: How to evolve EvoChrome weapons twice in a single match

With Fortnite Chapter 4 just beyond the horizon, the future of EvoChrome weapons is uncertain. In all probability, they'll be vaulted once this phase of the storyline ends. Before this can happen, developers want players to use their favorite EvoChrome weapon and evolve it in-game.

Evolve EvoChrome weapons twice in a single match to earn 20,000 XP

This task requires one to evolve EvoChrome weapons twice in a single match. Players who manage to complete the challenge will be rewarded with 20,000 experience points and a higher rarity weapon in-game.

A step-by-step guide on how to evolve EvoChrome weapons twice in a single match in Fortnite

1) Land and find an EvoChrome weapon

Spotting an EvoChrome weapon is easy in-game

EvoChrome weapons can be found scattered all over the island. However, the easiest way to find them is by landing at POIs and landmarks that have been consumed by Chrome. Two of the best locations are Lustrous Lagoon and Shimmering Shrine.

All chests within the area will be consumed by Chrome as well. Thus, when players open them, they will find a guaranteed EvoChrome weapon. That said, uncommon and rare variants can be found in floor loot as well.

If players want to avoid landing at Chromed POIs and landmarks, they can use Chrome Splash to turn normal chests into Chromed variants. Whichever route players choose to take, it's best to pick up an uncommon EvoChrome shotgun or burst rifle for tactical reasons.

2) Look for wildlife, NPCs, and opponents

Once an EvoChrome weapon has been secured, players need to deal damage using the weapon to evolve it. This can be done in three ways: Players can either hunt wildlife, go after unsuspecting NPCs, or engage in gunfights with opponents.

Wildlife

Chickens are the easiest to eliminate

For those who want to go about the challenge by hunting wildlife, Lustrous Lagoon is by far the best location to execute the task.

Wildlife can be found in full and plenty in and around the POI. Furthermore, with it completely consumed by Chrome, finding an EvoChrome weapon will be a breeze.

NPCs

Aim for the head to eliminate them quickly

For players wanting a more adventurous approach to this challenge, taking on NPCs is a good idea. Since they aren't as smart as real opponents, one can easily defeat them by holding the high ground.

When it comes to finding NPCs on the island, there's no better place than Fort Jonesy. However, with Chrome yet to consume the POI, finding an EvoChrome weapon will be a bit difficult.

Opponents

Eliminating opponents has its own risks and rewards

For players who have no fear of combat and enjoy the thrill of battle, dealing damage to opponents is the ideal way to complete this challenge. The best location to execute the task through the fires of combat is Shimmering Shrines. Given its close proximity to the Herald's Sanctum and the Chrome Vortex, there will be plenty of opponents in and around the area.

3) Deal a total of 300 damage to evolve the EvoChrome weapon

Aim and shoot to deal damage

After choosing whichever method suits them best, players will have to deal a total of 300 damage to evolve their EvoChrome weapon twice. This is taking into consideration that its uncommon variant type is being used.

If players start with a higher-tier variant of an EvoChrome weapon, they'll have to deal more damage to evolve it. Here's a chart to understand this mechanic more clearly:

Rarity Uncommon to Rare Rare to Epic Epic to Legendary Legendary to Mythic Damage 100 200 500 1,200

Despite higher rarities requiring players to deal more damage to level up, there is a positive trade-off. They deal more damage to opponents and have better overall stats. With that said, players will have to decide for themselves which option is best for them.

Note: Since the challenge mentions EvoChrome weapons (plural), players may have to evolve two separate weapons in a single match. If such is the case, finding and evolving two EvoChrome weapons of uncommon rarity would be ideal.

