Fortnite: How to purchase an Exotic weapon from a Character

The exotic label for weapons was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5. These weapons are the best of the best and serve up some cold hard leads to opponents. In the hands of a skilled player, they can be used to wipe out the entire lobby. The most famous of these weapons is none other than The Dub.

It has been a fan favorite since being introduced and has cycled back and forth into the game for a while now. In fact, the weapon is even in the current season's loot pool. Given how popular exotic weapons are, it's a shame that not many players use them. This is because they cost gold bars and are lost if the player dies or the match ends.

Purchase any exotic weapon in Fortnite to earn 15,000 XP (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

For this reason, Epic Games is offering players 15,000 experience points to purchase an exotic weapon from a character in Fortnite. While it will cost some gold bars, the XP gain seems to be a fair trade-off. Furthermore, they can even use it in combat if they feel like it or if the need arises.

Full list of NPCs that sell exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Currently, there are five exotic weapons that Loopers can obtain in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses. However, for the most part, all of them have incredible utility and value. That said, here's how players can find every exotic weapon on the island.

1) Boom Sniper Rifle

Boom Sniper Rifle can be obtained from The Visitor for 600 gold bars. He's located at the Launchpad POI, which is far east of the Sanctuary. What makes this sniper so amazing in Fortnite is the AOE damage that it inflicts.

To elaborate, in general, snipers deal damage only when the shot connects with the target. Headshots deal more damage than body shots. However, this one requires a lower level of precision to be used. Simply shooting next to the target will be enough to inflict damage. This is because the projectile explodes upon impact.

2) The Dub

The Dub can be obtained from Jonsey the First, Ludwig, or Mullet Marauder for 600 gold bars. They are located at The Joneses. What makes this shotgun lethal in close-range combat in Fortnite is its knock-back effect.

When shots connect on target, both the opponent and target are flung backward or in the opposite direction of the shot. This can be used in a number of ways in combat. However, the most common uses involve pushing opponents into the storm, taking the high ground, and retreating to safety.

3) Marksman Six Shooter

Marksman Six Shooter can be obtained from the Cuddle Team Leader for 400 gold bars. She is located in Rave Cave. Usually, a revolver is not that powerful in Fortnite. Given how ineffective they are, using them makes no sense. However, this one is a bit different.

The weapon has the highest headshot multiplier in-game, which is 4x. A single shot to the head deals 96 damage. Theoretically, if a player manages to shoot an opponent thrice in the head, it's a game-over for them.

4) Shadow Tracker

Shadow Tracker can be obtained from Sunbird for 400 gold bars. She is located at The Temple, northeast of The Daily Bugle. Readers might ask: "Why to waste that much gold on a pistol in Fortnite?" Well, there are a few reasons.

To start with, Shadow Tracker has an in-build suppressor. Without any sound, opponents will find it harder to know where shots are coming from. Furthermore, the weapon also marks targets when shot at. This allows the user to have a consistent line of sight on the target.

5) Chug Cannon

Chug Cannon can be obtained from Kyle for 600 gold bars. He is located at Logjam Lumberyard. Alternatively, Loopers can also obtain the weapon by eliminating a Llama. However, since the challenge specifies that it has to be bought, this method may not work.

That said, Chug Cannon is more of a support tool than a weapon in Fortnite. It can heal players (and opponents) and restore their shields. It has unlimited ammunition but requires time to charge to be used.

