Fortnite update (v34.40) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite update (v34.40) downtime and release countdown are four hours apart. The Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 8 am Eastern Time.

In terms of new content, based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update (v34.40), the highlight is the TMNT collaboration, which will feature new cosmetics. Aside from this crossover, there's not much else to expect. We could see new Outfits added to the Fortnite Item Shop, but that's likely it for the last update of Chapter 6 Season 2.

This article provides a countdown to the Fortnite downtime and details regarding when the servers will come online again.

Note: The information here has been obtained from Epic Games but is subject to change at their discretion.

Fortnite update (v34.40) downtime countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The Fortnite Reload Slurp Rush (v34.30) downtime will kick off early in the morning for most parts of the United States of America. For those in Europe, it will start early morning. Here are the timings:

1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

3:00 am Central Time (CT)

4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)

10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

The Fortnite update (v34.40) downtime will start late afternoon for most regions in Asia. For regions in and around Australia, the downtime will begin late evening. Here are the timings:

1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite update (v34.40) release countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

When downtime ends for the Fortnite update (v34.40), the servers will go live early morning in most parts of America. Those in Europe should be able to play the game in the afternoon. Here are the timings:

5:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

7:00 am Central Time (CT)

8:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

1:00 pm Middle European Time (MET)

2:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

Downtime for Fortnite update (v34.40) will end by early evening and late night for most parts of Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play late at night. Lastly, those in Samoa Standard will only be able to play on April 23, 2025. Here are the timings:

5:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

8:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

9:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

10:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

1:00 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) (April 23, 2025)

