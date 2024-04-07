How to build Formula 1 Racing Car In LEGO Fortnite

Creating a Formula 1 Racing Car in LEGO Fortnite can be made easy with the appropriate components. In the LEGO Fortnite universe, crafting anything is possible, but you must have the necessary crafting materials. Armed with the right resources, you can bring any creation to life, including your very own Formula 1 Racing Car.

If you find yourself lacking in materials, you'll need to engage in various activities to gather the necessary resources. Utilizing the Crafting Bench, you can then craft these resources into the components required. This article presents a complete guide on crafting a Formula 1 Racing Car in LEGO Fortnite.

Materials required for making a Formula 1 Racing Car In LEGO Fortnite

Gather all the necessary materials (Image via YouTube/JaxBek)

Here's the list of items needed to build a Formula 1 Racing Car in LEGO Fortnite:

Wooden Floor type 03: Crafting requires 1 Wooden Piece.

Crafting requires 1 Wooden Piece. 4 Granite Foundations: Each requires 1 Granite for crafting.

Each requires 1 Granite for crafting. 2 Medium Powered Wheels: Crafting each wheel requires 1 Flexwood Rod and 2 Flexwoods.

Crafting each wheel requires 1 Flexwood Rod and 2 Flexwoods. 2 Medium Turnable Wheels: Each wheel requires 1 Flexwood Rod, 2 Flexwoods, and 2 Cords.

Each wheel requires 1 Flexwood Rod, 2 Flexwoods, and 2 Cords. Small Driver's Seat: Requires 2 Planks, 2 Granite, and 2 Cords.

Requires 2 Planks, 2 Granite, and 2 Cords. Medium Power Center: You must gather 5 Granite and 2 Cords to craft it.

You must gather 5 Granite and 2 Cords to craft it. 11 Wooden Thin Floor Type 02: Each requires 1 Wooden Piece.

Each requires 1 Wooden Piece. 3 Wooden Thin Floor Type 03: Acquire 1 Wooden Piece to craft each.

Acquire 1 Wooden Piece to craft each. 3 Wooden Thin Floor Type 01: Requires 1 Wooden Piece to caft each.

Requires 1 Wooden Piece to caft each. 2 Platform Bumper Type 02: Crafting each bumper requires 4 Granites and 1 Wood piece.

Crafting each bumper requires 4 Granites and 1 Wood piece. Large Front Brush: Crafting requires 14 Wooden Rods and 4 Woods.

Steps to craft the Formula 1 Racing Car In LEGO Fortnite

Start crafting your Formula 1 Racing Car in LEGO Fortnite. (Image via YouTube/JaxBek)

Follow these steps to construct a Formula 1 Racing Car in LEGO Fortnite:

Access the Toys Menu, navigate to Vehicle Parts, and choose the Car Jack.

Next, go to the Building Parts Menu, select Wooden Floor Type 03, and position it over the Car Jack.

From the Building Parts Menu, pick two Granite Foundations and position them in front of the Wooden Floor type 03.

Repeat the process with two more Granite Foundations, placing them at the rear of the Wooden Floor type 03.

Choose two Medium Powered Wheels and place them on the front left and right sides of the Granite Foundations.

Select two Medium Turnable Wheels and place them on the rear left and right sides of the Granite Foundations.

Pick the Small Driver's Seat and place it above the center of the Wooden Floor Type 03.

Now, select the Medium Power Center and place it above the rear side of the Granite Foundation.

Choose four Wooden Thin Floor Type 02 pieces and position two on each side of the Wooden Floor Type 03.

Add two more Wooden Thin Floor Type 02 pieces, placing one on each rear corner of the aligned Wooden Floor Type 03.

Place two additional Wooden Thin Floor Type 02 pieces on top of the previously aligned ones.

Select two more Wooden Thin Floor Type 02 pieces and place them on the front side of the Granite Foundations.

Place one Wooden Thin Floor Type 03 horizontally in front of the Granite Foundation.

Position Wooden Thin Floor Type 02 above the previously placed Wooden Thin Floor Type 03.

Add Wooden Thin Floor Type 01 on top of the previously placed Wooden Thin Floor Type 02.

Place 2 Platform Bumper Type 02 pieces on the right and left sides of the Wooden Thin Floor Type 03.

Select the Large Front Brush and place it at the rear of the Granite Foundation.

Add two Wooden Thin Floor Type 01 pieces, placing one on the left and one on the right side of the Medium Power Center.

Finally, select two Wooden Thin Floor Type 03 pieces and place them above the Large Front Brush at the rear.

Your Formula 1 Racing Car in LEGO Fortnite has been successfully made. Before driving, interact with the Medium Power Center and insert a minimum of four Power Cells into the vehicle. This will ensure the smooth operation of your vehicle without interruptions.

