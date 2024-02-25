How to catch Cuddle Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite

The Cuddle Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite presents a visually captivating and distinct appearance, much like other fish in the game. Sporting a pink hue and tentacles, they possess an allure that makes them desirable to capture and add to your collection. However, nabbing these elusive Cuddle Jelly Fish proves challenging, given that each type of fish inhabits specific locations, necessitating prior knowledge of their whereabouts.

With the latest LEGO Fortnite V28.30 update, players are granted the chance to engage in fish-catching activities. These aquatic creatures can be found across various lakes and shores. To find the locations and techniques for capturing the Cuddle Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite, refer to the information below.

Tips and Tricks to Catch Cuddle Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Location

All three locations to capture Cuddle Jelly Fish (Image via YouTube/Kaboom 2084)

Before initiating the catching procedure, it's crucial to grasp the locations where the Cuddle Jelly Fish can be found. Cuddle Jelly Fish in Lego Fortnite are situated in three distinct areas:

Grasslands Shore

Dry Valley Shore

Sandy Shore

Consequently, to capture them, one must journey to these three specific locales, which is a straightforward endeavor. The Sandy Shore and Dry Valley Shore are within the Desert Biome, while the Grasslands Shore resides in the Grassland Biome.

Items required to catch Cuddle Jelly Fish

Cuddle Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Kaboom 2084)

To capture Cuddle Jelly Fish in LEGO Fortnite, you'll need the Epic Fishing Rod, which is of the highest rarity among the available fishing rods. For instructions on crafting fishing rods of varying rarities, refer to our guide on crafting different types of Fishing rods in LEGO Fortnite.

Once you've crafted the Epic fishing rod, travel to the locations where Cuddle Jelly Fish can be caught. Using the Epic Fishing Rod not only facilitates capturing Cuddle Jelly Fish but also enhances the quality of fish spawning in the vicinity where it's employed.

Target these glowing spots to catch the fish (Image via YouTube/Kaboom 2084)

Upon arriving at the designated location, you'll observe glowing spots indicating areas with more fish. To catch Cuddle Jelly Fish, simply target these glowing spots, aim, and release your Fishing Rod. After a brief wait, you'll successfully capture the Cuddle Jelly Fish.

The procedure detailed above can be followed to catch other types of fish as well. The rarest in the game is the Vendetta Flopper, a Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite. Unlike other fish that appear in multiple spots throughout the game, this particular one is exclusive to a single location on the entire map.

To summarize, the latest update adds an element of enjoyment, offering an immersive LEGO Fortnite gaming experience.

