How to get Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

The deadly Burst Quad Launcher from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is set to make a glorious comeback soon, and you may be wondering how to get it in Chapter 6 Season 1. To get your hands on the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you must deal maximum damage to the Kaiju/Titan during a match. Once it is eliminated, the Burst Quad Launcher will be yours to keep. In addition to the weapon, you will get the Godzilla Medallion.

The Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 shoots out two rockets per shot but consumes only one ammunition. This means it effectively has eight rounds and the damage inflicted is multiplied by two. Read on to learn more about this weapon.

What does the Burst Quad Launcher do in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

Use the Burst Quad Launcher to lay waste to structures (Image via Epic Games)

As with other Exotic weapons, the Burst Quad Launcher will give you the upper hand while dealing with structures. It is particularly good at tearing them down and has zero damage falloff. In theory, you could fire it across extremely long distances to inflict damage. However, given the projectiles often move in a zig-zag pattern, you should maintain some distance while using the weapon.

To use this weapon to its full capacity, ideally target opponents that are hunkered down behind cover and are some distance away. With precise aim, you can rain death and destruction upon them.

If you're playing in Battle Royale, opponents will end up wasting Materials to rebuild their defenses. In Zero Build, opponents will be forced to move from cover to cover to avoid being caught out in the open. Lastly, since the weapon relies on gravity, you may want to get to high ground before pulling the trigger. Consider using the Kinetic Blade if needed to get to a vantage point.

Can you lose the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

You'll lose the Burst Quad Launcher upon being eliminated (Image via Epic Games)

Yes, you can lose Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 if you get eliminated. Your party members can pick up the weapon for safekeeping, but if you're playing Solo, your time with this Exotic weapon has come to an end. Better luck next match. Perhaps this time, you can take revenge by becoming Godzilla.

Why use a weapon, when you use Godzilla's abilities to lay waste to the island and claim a Victory Royale in the process?

To summarize, to get the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you must deal the most amount of damage to the Kaiju during the match. On that note, here's everything you can expect to bear witness to during the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event.

