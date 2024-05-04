How to get Lando Calrissian skin in Fortnite

The Lando Calrissian skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.40 (May 3, 2024). An all-rounder in the Star Wars universe, Landonis Balthazar Calrissian was a smuggler, gambler, entrepreneur, and eventually, a general in the Rebel Alliance. He was also the original owner of the Millennium Falcon before losing it to Han Solo in a game of Sabacc.

Given Lando Calrissian's legacy, it is easy to see why Epic Games chose to introduce him to the community during this Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. To pay homage to the lore, the developer has even added a miniature version of Cloud City where Lando was Baron Administrator.

Here is how to get the Lando Calrissian skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Lando Calrissian skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of today (May 4, 2024), the Lando Calrissian skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the Original Trilogy Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set comprises three cosmetic items, including:

Lando Calrissian (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Cloud City Model (Back Bling)

Vibro-Ax (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Lando Calrissian Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,300 V-Bucks).

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is also possible. Lando Calrissian (Outfit + LEGO Style) is paired with Cloud City Model (Back Bling) and will cost 1,500 V-Bucks. Vibro-Ax (Pickaxe) can be purchased separately for 800 V-Bucks.

Other newly added cosmetics that are part of the Original Trilogy Set include Lil' At-At (Emote + Traversal) and Disassembled C-3PO (Back Bling + Reactive). They will cost 500 V-Bucks each as they are not listed as part of any bundle.

How long could Lando Calrissian skin stay in the Item Shop?

Owing to the fact that the Lando Calrissian skin has been added as part of the ongoing Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, it will be listed for quite some time. By all accounts, the character could be featured in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

If you are unable to purchase Lando Calrissian and Dagobah Luke or any of the other newly added Star Wars cosmetics before they get vaulted, there is no need to fret. Since they are not exclusive in nature, they will be listed again in the near future.

