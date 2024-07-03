How to get Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite?

Obtaining a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite has become the goal of many players, and with the Star Wars season kicking in, many are jumping in and grinding to get their hands on one. Lightsabers are one of the signature weapons from this highly popular sci-fi franchise, and among other new items from this universe, it has made its way to this game mode.

This article shows how you can obtain the Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.

Getting a lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite

Lightsabers have to be obtained and cannot be crafted

You cannot craft a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite cannot be crafted on a crafting bench or a Rebel crafting bench. You must earn or find them in the Imperial bunkers.

Earn your first Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite by upgrading your Rebel Outpost to Level 6 through the Rebel Village square or by simply finding the weapon. These upgrades take a bit of time but reward you with a lightsaber.

How to upgrade the Rebel Outpost in LEGO Fortnite?

Complete tasks and gather resources to upgrade your Rebel Outpost (Image via Epic Games)

The Rebel Outpost can be upgraded through the Village Square. Clear debris from the outpost, build beds, and help craft structures like stables and workshops to progress through each level.

Leveling up the Rebel Outpost can be done through the village square where players can see the requisites. The Rebel Village square works like the typical village square. Gather items, defeat Stormtroopers, and help clear areas to level up.

How to get to Level 6 in the Rebel Outpost?

Build a Rebel Workbench and workshop (Image via Epic Games)

Reach Level 6 in the Rebel Outpost by completing the Now This is Engineering quest series and clearing debris from the base using the pickaxe and axe in LEGO Fortnite.

The next step is to craft a Rebel Workshop. You must gather the following materials to build it:

81 Wood

6 Plastoid

1 Plank

Once the workshop is complete, build a Rebel Workbench using wood and craftoid. After this, increase the comfort level of the base by building additional structures and decorations. Once all these steps are completed, head to the Rebel village square and upgrade the outpost to Level 6.

How to get the Lightsaber after upgrading the Rebel Outpost to Level 6?

Get your first lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite after upgrading your Rebel Outpost to Level 6 (Image via Epic Games)

After the outpost is upgraded to Level 6, go to Captain Bravara and talk to her. Once that conversation is over, she will gift you a blue Lightsaber.

Coupled with that, she will give you codes to get through the doors of the Stormtrooper Imperial bunkers, which also contain Lightsabers. Upgrading your Rebel Outpost to Level 6 is a tedious but guaranteed way to get a lightsaber.

How to find a lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite?

Locate imperial bunkers using the Macrobinoculars and loot them (Image via Epic Games)

To find the lightsaber, use the Macrobinoculars to look for the Imperial Outpost marked with the red symbol. Once you reach there, use the codes given by Captain Bravara or break the doors using your lightsaber.

Enter the Imperial Outpost and clear each level by eliminating all stormtroopers and then getting to the end of the Outpost. Just before the exit, players will find an imperial chest containing rare loot and a red Lightsaber.

How to get the red lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite?

The Imperial Chest provides sweet loot (Image via Epic Games)

You can get the red lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite by entering an Imperial Outpost and finding an imperial chest. The chest is discovered after clearing the Outpost and eliminating all stormtroopers.

Inside the imperial chest, you will find rare loot and a red lightsaber. This is a great way to get another powerful weapon to aid you in your adventures.

That concludes our guide to getting a lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite. Battle tough mobs and continue your adventures in the vast and endless world of LEGO Fortnite and farm massive XP to level up your Battle Pass.

