How to get Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite

Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 4, Season 1 of the game during the v23.30 update on January 31, 2023. The skin was introduced as part of the Dragon Ball bundle, which also featured powerhouses like Son Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza, among others.

Piccolo is one of the most revered characters from the immensely popular Dragon Ball series. So, it is no surprise that fans of Fortnite and Dragon Ball are excited at the skin's return to the Item shop.

Read on to learn more about how to get the Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite.

Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

This fan-favorite Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 9, 2024), Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite, along with other cosmetic items specific to the skin, are available as part of the Piccolo (Dragon Ball) bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set contains a collection of five items:

Piccolo (Outfit)

(Outfit) Piccolo's Cape And Turban (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Piccolo's Demon Symbol (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Piccolo's Handheld House (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Red RIbbon Army Aircraft (Glider)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items in this Piccolo (Dragon Ball) bundle can currently purchase them at a discounted price of 2200 V-Bucks (instead of buying all the items individually for a total of 3400 V-Bucks).

Players can purchase the skins separately for 1800 V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Piccolo (Outfit) will cost 1,800 V-Bucks and is paired with Piccolo's Cape And Turban (Back Bling)and Piccolo's Demon Symbol (Back Bling).

Players can buy these items to complement the bundle (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from the Piccolo (Dragon Ball) bundle itself, there are two more cosmetics related to the bundle:

Piccolo's Handheld House (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Red RIbbon Army Aircraft (Glider)

The Piccolo's Handheld House (Pickaxe) and Red Ribbon Army Aircraft (Glider) will cost 800 V-Bucks each. Players can either buy these separately or as part of the Piccolo (Dragon Ball) bundle.

How long will Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin be available in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Piccolo (Dragon Ball) skin will be listed on the Fortnite Item Shop until June 13, 2024, 5:30 AM local time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again in the future.

