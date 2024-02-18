How to get Skratch Company Elites Bundle in Fortnite

The Skratch Company Elites Bundle is currently one of the most hyped sets of cosmetics in Fortnite. These skins are original in design, and as such, players are eager to test them out in a match. What makes them very unique is that they have thousands of possible combinations. So, even if an entire lobby wears the same skin, everyone will look different.

Unlike Maya, which has a similar design and numerous customization options, the skins are not locked behind challenges/quests. They are open to access by all players and can be changed on a whim if they so choose. So, here's how to get the Skratch Company Elites Bundle in Fortnite.

Skratch Company Elites Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Skratch Company Elites Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 18, 2024), the Skratch Company Elites Bundle is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. You can purchase all the cosmetics associated with the bundle at a discounted price. Here is a list of all the cosmetics in the Skratch Company Elites Bundle:

Impact (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Breacher (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Warfare (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Hangfire (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Firelock (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Banner (5)

Tactical Satchel and Field Machete have to be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

All the abovementioned cosmetics combined will cost 3,000 V-Bucks. Given the customization options that come with these skins, the price is a steal for the most part. That said, the Tactical Satchel (Back Bling) and Field Machete (Pickaxe) that are part of the Set will cost 500 and 200 V-Bucks, respectively. These have to be purchased separately.

For how long will Skratch Company Elites Bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Skratch Company Elites Bundle will be listed for a while (Image via Epic Games)

Given that the Skratch Company Elites Bundle was added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1, it's brand new. As such, it could spend some time in the Item Shop before being removed. As the skins are fully customizable in nature, many players will purchase them.

Considering these factors, the bundle may be in the Item Shop until the next major update (v28.30) goes live. This would be the most logical choice, as Epic Games will surely unveil new bundles following the update and will need space to showcase and highlight them.

