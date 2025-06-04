How to get Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite for free

The Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite is being released to celebrate the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. The new console officially launches on June 5, 2025, and fans are excited to get their hands on it. Epic Games has already confirmed that Fortnite will be one of the first games to fully support the new device from day one.

Ad

It will feature much better visuals and smoother performance compared to the original Switch version. Thus, as part of this launch celebration, Fortnite players can unlock a brand-new cosmetic item for free.

On that note, here’s how to claim the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to unlock the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite

To get the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite for free, all you have to do is log into your Epic Games account on the Nintendo Switch 2. Once you launch Fortnite on the new console, the emote will automatically be added to your inventory.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, there’s one important step to keep in mind. If you transferred your data from an older Switch using the System Transfer feature, you must delete the older Fortnite app from your Nintendo Switch 2. Then, go to the Nintendo eShop, download the new Fortnite app, and log in to the Epic Games account again. Only this version is eligible for the free reward.

For now, the Emote’s full animation hasn’t been revealed. The only known visual, so far, is a silhouette of a Fortnite character with both arms raised and a glowing star above their head, which leaves a lot to the imagination for now.

Ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite. Note that this is a limited-time offer, and you can claim it for free until March 31, 2026. It’s also important to note that this is not an exclusive reward and will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. For more details, you can check out the official Fortnite x Nintendo Switch 2 blog post here.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More