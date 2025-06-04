How to get Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite for free

The Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite is being released to celebrate the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. The new console officially launches on June 5, 2025, and fans are excited to get their hands on it. Epic Games has already confirmed that Fortnite will be one of the first games to fully support the new device from day one.
It will feature much better visuals and smoother performance compared to the original Switch version. Thus, as part of this launch celebration, Fortnite players can unlock a brand-new cosmetic item for free.
On that note, here’s how to claim the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite.
How to unlock the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite
To get the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite for free, all you have to do is log into your Epic Games account on the Nintendo Switch 2. Once you launch Fortnite on the new console, the emote will automatically be added to your inventory.
That said, there’s one important step to keep in mind. If you transferred your data from an older Switch using the System Transfer feature, you must delete the older Fortnite app from your Nintendo Switch 2. Then, go to the Nintendo eShop, download the new Fortnite app, and log in to the Epic Games account again. Only this version is eligible for the free reward.
For now, the Emote’s full animation hasn’t been revealed. The only known visual, so far, is a silhouette of a Fortnite character with both arms raised and a glowing star above their head, which leaves a lot to the imagination for now.
That’s everything you need to know about the Wishing Star Emote in Fortnite. Note that this is a limited-time offer, and you can claim it for free until March 31, 2026. It’s also important to note that this is not an exclusive reward and will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. For more details, you can check out the official Fortnite x Nintendo Switch 2 blog post here.
