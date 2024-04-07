How to make a motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite

Riding a motorcycle In LEGO Fortnite promises an exhilarating gaming experience, enabling swift traversal across diverse biomes. However, making one is not an easy task - you'll need a specific set of materials to craft it. If you've gathered all the necessary resources, the crafting process becomes easy. But if you're lacking materials, you have to do a series of activities to gather them.

After LEGO Fortnite's Mechanical Mayhem update, you can enhance your gaming experience by utilizing the Driver Seat, Power Center, and Power Cells. These components are integral to crafting the motorcycle as well. For a step-by-step guide on effortlessly crafting the motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite, go through the information below.

Materials required for making a motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite

Gather all the materials and then start the crafting process (Image via YouTube/JaxBek)

Here is the list of materials needed to construct a motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite:

Engine Bay: Crafting this requires 2 Woods and 9 Granites.

Crafting this requires 2 Woods and 9 Granites. Large Power Center: Crafting this requires 8 Granites and 2 Cords.

Crafting this requires 8 Granites and 2 Cords. 7 Castle Thin Floor Type 02: Each of these requires 1 Granite.

Each of these requires 1 Granite. 7 Castle Thin Floor Type 01: Requires 1 Granite for each.

Requires 1 Granite for each. 2 Simple Chests: Crafting each requires 5 Wooden Planks.

Crafting each requires 5 Wooden Planks. Small Driver's Seat: Crafting this Driver's Seat requires 2 Wooden Planks, 2 Granites, and 2 Cords.

Crafting this Driver's Seat requires 2 Wooden Planks, 2 Granites, and 2 Cords. Platform Bumper Type 01: Each of these requires 3 Granites and 1 Wooden Plank.

Each of these requires 3 Granites and 1 Wooden Plank. 2 Pleasant Railings: Requires 1 Granite for each.

Requires 1 Granite for each. 1 Large Turnable Wheel: Crafting this requires Frostpine Rod, 4 Frostpine pieces, and 2 Cords.

Crafting this requires Frostpine Rod, 4 Frostpine pieces, and 2 Cords. 1 Large Powered Wheel: Acquire 1 Frostpine Rod and 4 Frostpine pieces.

Acquire 1 Frostpine Rod and 4 Frostpine pieces. 1 Large Thruster: Gather 3 Wooden Rods, 2 Blastpowder, and 1 Torch.

Gather 3 Wooden Rods, 2 Blastpowder, and 1 Torch. Wooden Foundation: You must have 1 Wood piece to craft it.

You must have 1 Wood piece to craft it. 2 Right Fenders: Crafting each of these requires 2 Flexwoods.

Crafting each of these requires 2 Flexwoods. 2 Angled Light Bars: Requires 1 Torch and 1 Granite.

Requires 1 Torch and 1 Granite. Medium Front Brush: Gather 8 Wooden Rods and 4 Wood Pieces to craft it.

Gather 8 Wooden Rods and 4 Wood Pieces to craft it. 4 Small Turnable Wheels: Crafting each of these requires 1 Wooden Rod, 1 Wood Piece, and 2 Cords.

Steps to craft a motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite

Step by step craft your motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/JaxBek)

Once you've gathered all the necessary components, start making the motorcycle In LEGO Fortnite. Here are the steps:

Open the Toys Menu, head to Vehicle Parts, and select the Car Jack. Then, within the same menu, choose the Engine Bay and position it above the Car Jack.

Now proceed to the Controls Menu within the toys section, pick the Large Power Center, and place it onto the Engine Bay.

Navigate to the Building Parts menu, select three Castle Thin Floor Type 02 pieces, and arrange them side by side over the Large Power Center.

After that, select three Castle Thin Floor Type 01 pieces and place them above the Castle Thin Floor Type 02. Then, choose two more Castle Thin Floor Type 01 pieces and place them above the Engine Bay.

Next, place two Castle Thin Floor Type 01 pieces at the rear side of the Engine Bay.

Select two Simple Chests and place them over the two Castle Thin Floor Type 01 pieces at the rear.

Proceed by selecting the Small Driver's Seat and positioning it centrally on the Castle Thin Floor Type 02 pieces.

Choose the Platform Bumper 02 and place it between the Simple Chests.

Place two Pleasant Railings, one on the rear right side and the other on the rear left side.

Align a Large Turnable Wheel in the rear between the Pleasant Railings.

Select a Large Powered Wheel and align it between the Simple Chests.

Position a Large Thruster in the middle front side of the Engine Bay.

Place a Wooden Foundation behind the Driver's Seat.

Install two Right Fenders in the rear between the Pleasant Railings.

Align two Angled Light Bars behind the Wooden Foundation.

Install the Medium Front Brush in front of the Engine Bay.

Select Castle Thin Floor Type 02 and align it at the base middle of the Engine Bay.

Finally, align four Small Turnable Wheels at the base middle side of the Castle Thin Floor Type 02.

Before starting your motorcycle, ensure you engage with the Power Center and insert four Power Cells into it. After that, your motorcycle in LEGO Fortnite will be ready.

