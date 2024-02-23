With the latest v28.30 update, players are clamoring to know how to make Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite, a trinket that can allow for unique advantages in combat. While LEGO Fortnite has no shortage of different charms and trinkets that allow players to explore and experiment with builds, the Reflection Charm's abilities stand out from the crowd.

The Reflection Charm allows players to gain a significant advantage in combat, as those who have the Reflection Charm equipped can reflect some of the damage inflicted upon them back onto their enemies. This not only allows for a creative buff to the character but also adds an element of unexpectedness to LEGO Fortnite's combat.

This article will break down all the steps you need to follow to craft the Reflection Charm and add it to your inventory.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Steps to make Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite

1) Acquiring the required materials

Fishing in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Gamers Heroes/YouTube)

Before starting on your journey to make Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite, you need to make sure you have a Crafting Bench ready to go since the Crafting Bench will provide you with the foundation for this and many other crafting procedures.

That said, you will have to upgrade the Crafting Bench to at least a Rare Level to unlock more advanced crafting recipes, including the one that will allow you to make Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite. Once you have the necessary Crafting Bench, you will need to gather the following ingredients for this Charm:

3 Silk Threads

10 Glass

5 Vendetta Floppers

It is important to note that the most challenging part of getting the materials to make Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite will be getting the Vendetta Floppers. While you can use the Fishing Rod to fish anywhere on the map to have a chance at finding a Vendetta Flopper, they are incredibly rare.

2) Use the Crafting Bench to craft the Reflection Charm

Crafting the Reflection Charm (Image via Gamers Heroes/YouTube)

Once you have all the ingredients needed, you can make your way back to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Crafting Bench. In the Crafting Bench menu, you can navigate to the Charms section and spot the recipe for the Wavebreaker Charm.

After you’ve found the recipe, all you have to do is simply submit the collected resources into the Crafting Bench, aligning with the Reflection Charm recipe. You can then confirm the crafting process and make the Reflection Charm in LEGO Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!