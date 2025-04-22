LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes for Odyssey and Brick Life revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes for Odyssey and Brick Life. This will be the last LEGO update for this phase of the storyline. There will be new content for Odyssey and Brick Life. Content for the former is limited, but it will add more flavor to things overall.
The content will go live once the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025) ends. No delay is expected. On that note, let's look at the LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes.
LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes reveal changes for Odyssey and Brick Life
LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes for Odyssey
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Oro’s Treasure
Loot Golden King Oro's Chests and defeat his fiendish forces to get loot. You’ll be guided by three Quests. Complete them for new Chest recipes:
- Find two Golden Chests to unlock The Antique Trunk recipe.
- Find five Golden Chests to unlock The Azure Trunk recipe.
- Find 10 Golden Chests to unlock The Golden Trunk recipe.
LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes for Brick Life
Get Fishin’!
You can now catch fish in Brick Life. Get a Fishing Rod from barrels or the Fishing Shop, approach a water body, and cast out your Fishing Rod to get started (you can also get a fishing job at the Fishing Shop). Once you've cast the rod, patience is key. Hold the rod steady until the bobber sinks under the water. When this happens, reel in the creature as fast as you can.
You can catch creatures like the Seahorse, Unicorn Fish, and numerous others. Once you have a good collection, you can place them inside a fish tank as pets. Alternatively, you can mount them in your living room, gift them to friends, sell them at the Fishing Shop, or cook one up as a delicious snack.
Get Cookin’!
The LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes reveal new cooking accessories. You can find four different Cooktops throughout the city, each for creating different delicacies:
- Oven – Perfect for tasty treats like Cookies and Key Lime Pie, as well as classic favorites like Mac & Cheese and Fries.
- Stove – Flip some Pancakes, throw together an Omelette, assemble a Breakfast Sandwich, and a whole lot more!
- Blender – Where all the best beverages are made, including Iced Tea, Chocolate Milkshakes, Fruit Punch, and Melon Soda!
- Cutting Board – Suitable for more than just chopping up veggies. Piece together a BLT, go behind Peely’s back with a Nana Split, or construct a Seafood Tower.
Each dish has a recipe that you can follow to ensure it's cooked to perfection. You'll find recipes as you explore Brick Bay. If you're eager to experiment, you can even combine different ingredients to see what you can come up with.
Get Workin’!
Durrr Burger and RoboRoll Sushi now offer promotions (and bricktastic perks!) to talented employees. Look for customers with special requests and ensure that they walk away happy. This will grant you Job Experience and Creds.
Once you earn enough XP, you'll be given a special task to test your skills in the workplace, which you can complete for a promotion.
You can earn five promotions in each job and be rewarded every time you climb the ladder. These include things such as Durrr Stripe Sofa and Durrr Stripe Bed. If you're a hardcore fan of Durrr, these will fit nicely into your themed house.
That's everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite v34.40 patch notes. We may get new content related to LEGO in Chapter 6 Season 3, which is confirmed to be Star Wars-themed. However, for the moment, this is it.
On a side note, here are the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.40 update) early patch notes, if you're interested.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Battle Pass skins revealed
- Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update dates officially revealed
- How to get the Vanguard Zadie skin in Fortnite for free
- How to get the Elite Zadie skin in Fortnite for free