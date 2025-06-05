Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass allegedly leaked

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass has allegedly been leaked, and four characters can be seen in the image. Unlike other leaks, this one was shared by legacy leakers @HYPEX, @ShiinaBR, and @iFireMonkey, along with other dataminers. Thus, it can be considered more of a confirmation than a leak.

Ad

Furthermore, this also somewhat confirms the fact that the next phase of the storyline will be superhero-themed. This is backed up by a recent rumor that stated James Gunn's Superman and Robin would be featured as NPCs on the island.

Putting all the evidence together, one would suggest this is more than just hearsay.

Note: This article is based on leaks and reports by multiple legacy leakers. Although the image was found in the game's API, the information has not been officially confirmed by Epic Games and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Leaked Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass features four characters: Superman and Robin in the lineup

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of the four said characters on the leaked Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass, two are Superman and Robin. As mentioned, they will be featured on the island as NPCs. Regarding the other two characters, we don't know who they are. However, the character to the right of Superman (front-facing) is a survey skin, although nothing else is known about her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the character on the extreme right, theories are floating about that she could be related to the Superhero Academy. Given that superheroes are the rumored theme, it's not too far-fetched to imagine this being a possibility. We won't know for certain until Epic Games reveals things in an official capacity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We can also see other cosmetics such as a Glider, Pickaxe, Back Bling, Contrail, and Wrap that will be featured in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass. There are likely many more, but this is all we have for now.

With that being said, we now have our first look at the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass. We could likely see more at the Summer Game Fest 2025 as Epic Games has something planned to showcase.

Ad

It is likely related to the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event, but it's too soon to tell.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More