James Gunn’s Superman and Robin reportedly coming to Fortnite soon

According to information provided by reputed leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @blortzen, James Gunn's Superman as well as Robin could be coming to Fortnite soon. This is not the first time that something like this has been suggested. Back in February 2025, there was word out that Gunn was personally approving DC characters that would soon appear in the Metaverse.

Given that James Gunn’s Superman (2025) is releasing on July 11, 2025, this potential collaboration makes sense. Besides, with the next season being allegedly themed around superheroes, who better to have lead the charge than the Last Son of Krypton? Let's look further into the recent reports.

Note: This article is based on leaks and reports by legacy leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @blortzen. The information isn't officially confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

James Gunn’s Superman is to have his own Fortress of Solitude in Fortnite

Superman might be all-powerful, but even he needs a place to rest and relax. This is where the supposed Fortress of Solitude POI will come into play. Based on reports by @Loolo_WRLD, Masked Meadows will be replaced with a snowy and crystalline place, similar to the Fortress of Solitude.

The leaks suggest that James Gunn’s Superman will also feature as an NPC at this location. It's too soon to say if we'll be able to hire him, but I reckon players who own the Clark Kent (Outfit) from Chapter 2 Season 7 (2021) will have a unique dialogue when interacting with him. Epic Games loves adding these little secrets to certain character interactions.

Moving on from James Gunn's Superman, it seems that Robin, aka The Boy Wonder, will also be part of the upcoming season, according to a rumor shared by @blortzen. He, too, will supposedly appear on the island as an NPC, and the character will either be based on Damian Wayne or Timothy Jackson "Tim" Drake. The leaker further suggests that a Bo Staff could also be part of this collaboration alongside the Outfit. The NPC is also supposedly slated to feature a Grapple Gun.

That's everything we know for the moment. We can expect an update soon, as the next season will kick off a few hours after the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event ends. If James Gunn's Superman and Robin are indeed making their FN debuts, we can expect more characters from DC to arrive alongside. Who knows, we may finally get Peacemaker in Fortnite.

