Fortnite leaks all but confirm Gorillaz as the next artist for Festival Season 10

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 20, 2025 21:15 GMT
Gorillaz will likely be the next artist for Festival Season 10 (Image via Epic Games)
Gorillaz will likely be the next artist for Festival Season 10 (Image via Epic Games)

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would appear that the Gorillaz will be the next featured artist for Festival Season 10. The band has been around since 1998, and the community on the whole has been asking for a larger collaboration aside from just Jam Tracks. Well, it's finally happened, and in a major way.

The information about the Gorillaz, all but being confirmed as the next artist for Festival Season 10, comes from the leaker @Fecooo_. While this is rather out of the blue information, given that Festival Season 9 is wrapping up in a few days, it makes sense for details about the featured artist to surface.

That said, here's more on what we could expect to see from Festival Season 10 Ft. Gorillaz.

Fortnite leaks showcased Festival Season 10 Music Pass Ft. Gorillaz

According to the information at hand obtained from Fortnite leaks, the Festival Season 10 Music Pass Ft. Gorillaz will consist of 30 Levels in total. Additionally, there will be four Jam Tracks, two Outfits (the ones shown in the post), and they will run until October 14, 2025, for a total of 49 days.. Thereafter, Festival Season 11 will start. As of now, there's no information on who the featured artist could be.

Coming back to Gorillaz, there will likely be more cosmetics as well, but those will be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop, as has been the norm for other collaborations. That said, we can expect more cosmetics to be revealed later this week or during the downtime for the update v37.10, which is also scheduled for August 26, 2025.

Lastly, we could potentially have an in-game mini-concert, but that cannot be confirmed at the moment. We'll only get to know the entire lineup for the collaboration later this week. Until then, the Fortnite leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
