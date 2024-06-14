Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 hints at a huge change

Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 was introduced with the latest v30.01 update along with a host of new features, ranging from the Metallica collaboration to the new weapons that players seem to love while exploring the sandy wasteland. The Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 hints at major changes that have been speculated by the community thanks to a host of leaks and rumors.

Here's how to find the Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and what it hints for the future of Fortnite.

How to find the Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and what it means for the future

Where to find the Rift Beacon?

The Rift Beacon can be found just outside Reckless Railways. (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Rift Beacon can be found just outside Reckless Railways with the Nitrodrome on the North. Players can go to the Rift Beacon and find it at the circled location on the map.

Trending

The Rift Beacon is a powerful device that has the power to shape the future of the map and confirm a few rumors and leaks that have had the Fortnite community in a real bind.

What is the Rift Beacon?

The Rift Beacon can introduce new or old locations in an area (Image via Epic Games)

In Battle Royale, Season X, The Scientist created a map-changing device called the Rift Beacon. It has the power to introduce new locations or bring back existing ones on the Battle Royale map. The Rift Beacon shoots electricity into the sky and a dome erupts around that location, transforming it.

The arrival of the Rift Beacon confirms that there will be some major changes to the map of Fortnite at the end of the season or even before that period. Players can only wait until Fortnite introduces an event or an update to state the same.

Is the Rift Beacon active?

The Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will decide the future of the map. (Image via Epic Games)

The Rift Beacon is currently not active. Players will have to wait in the meantime, and it is speculated that Fortnite might do a live event to bring back one of the OG maps after the success of the last one was enjoyed by all players. Several rumors have been going around, with Fortnite leaker Shiina mentioning it explicitly.

Expand Tweet

All players can do is now wait for Fortnite to activate the Rift Beacon and transform the island into something new or take players down memory lane to a previously beloved Fortnite Chapter 2.

This is all that's known about the Rift Beacon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The latest season is overwhelmingly popular, with players enjoying the host of new features and Metallica collaborations at the Fortnite Festival.

Here's some more news from Fortnite:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback