Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) all but confirms return of Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025), the Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins are set to return soon. They will reportedly be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop after 623 and 1787 days, respectively. Suffice it to say, these are some of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

Ad

The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX on X. He has been part of the community since the beginning, considered one of the most trusted sources of information. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) by @HYPEX on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) - Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025), @HYPX noticed that Epic Games had updated files related to the Psycho Bundle and Future War Bundle. They contain the aforementioned characters and cosmetics related to them. Since these files were updated, it could only mean that Epic Games is gearing up to release these items once more to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Psycho Bundle and Future War Bundle should cost 2,000 and 2,800 V-Bucks, respectively (pricing based on the last time they were listed). However, the price is subject is change. This is due to the fact that the price of V-Bucks was updated since the last time these cosmetics were listed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to these two bundles, other characters are also slated to be reintroduced in the Fortnite Item Shop soon. This is the list:

Ant-Man

TMNT Shredder

Marshmello

JJK Wave 1

Himiko Toga and MHA #2

Kong and Mechazilla

Kaiju No. 8

Hatsune Miku

Andromeda Galaxy (Debut)

Toon Legends

Akari

Belle Berry

Shogun X

Iso and Hedron

That is about all we know based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025). Once servers are online, we could expect proper timelines for when each of the aforementioned cosmetics will be released. Epic Games may provide an update shortly before the next Item Shop rotation occurs at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More