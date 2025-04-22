  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) all but confirms return of Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins

Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) all but confirms return of Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 22, 2025 10:52 GMT
Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) suggests three characters could return (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) suggests three characters could return (Image via Epic Games)

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025), the Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins are set to return soon. They will reportedly be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop after 623 and 1787 days, respectively. Suffice it to say, these are some of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

Ad

The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX on X. He has been part of the community since the beginning, considered one of the most trusted sources of information. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) by @HYPEX on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) - Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins

Ad

During the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025), @HYPX noticed that Epic Games had updated files related to the Psycho Bundle and Future War Bundle. They contain the aforementioned characters and cosmetics related to them. Since these files were updated, it could only mean that Epic Games is gearing up to release these items once more to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Psycho Bundle and Future War Bundle should cost 2,000 and 2,800 V-Bucks, respectively (pricing based on the last time they were listed). However, the price is subject is change. This is due to the fact that the price of V-Bucks was updated since the last time these cosmetics were listed.

Ad
Ad

In addition to these two bundles, other characters are also slated to be reintroduced in the Fortnite Item Shop soon. This is the list:

  • Ant-Man
  • TMNT Shredder
  • Marshmello
  • JJK Wave 1
  • Himiko Toga and MHA #2
  • Kong and Mechazilla
  • Kaiju No. 8
  • Hatsune Miku
  • Andromeda Galaxy (Debut)
  • Toon Legends
  • Akari
  • Belle Berry
  • Shogun X
  • Iso and Hedron

That is about all we know based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025). Once servers are online, we could expect proper timelines for when each of the aforementioned cosmetics will be released. Epic Games may provide an update shortly before the next Item Shop rotation occurs at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications