Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) all but confirms return of Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025), the Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins are set to return soon. They will reportedly be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop after 623 and 1787 days, respectively. Suffice it to say, these are some of the rarest skins in Fortnite.
The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX on X. He has been part of the community since the beginning, considered one of the most trusted sources of information. Here are more details on the same.
Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) by @HYPEX on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025) - Psycho Bandit, Sarah Connor, and T-800 skins
During the Fortnite downtime today (April 22, 2025), @HYPX noticed that Epic Games had updated files related to the Psycho Bundle and Future War Bundle. They contain the aforementioned characters and cosmetics related to them. Since these files were updated, it could only mean that Epic Games is gearing up to release these items once more to the Fortnite Item Shop.
Psycho Bundle and Future War Bundle should cost 2,000 and 2,800 V-Bucks, respectively (pricing based on the last time they were listed). However, the price is subject is change. This is due to the fact that the price of V-Bucks was updated since the last time these cosmetics were listed.
In addition to these two bundles, other characters are also slated to be reintroduced in the Fortnite Item Shop soon. This is the list:
- Ant-Man
- TMNT Shredder
- Marshmello
- JJK Wave 1
- Himiko Toga and MHA #2
- Kong and Mechazilla
- Kaiju No. 8
- Hatsune Miku
- Andromeda Galaxy (Debut)
- Toon Legends
- Akari
- Belle Berry
- Shogun X
- Iso and Hedron
That is about all we know based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (April 22, 2025). Once servers are online, we could expect proper timelines for when each of the aforementioned cosmetics will be released. Epic Games may provide an update shortly before the next Item Shop rotation occurs at 8 PM Eastern Time.
