Fortnite Lara Croft bundle leaked: Expected price and items

Per reports, there's a new Fortnite Lara Croft bundle that will re-introduce the character to the Metaverse as a non-exclusive Outfit. Last obtainable in Chapter 2 Season 6 via the Battle Pass, Lara Croft is part of the Gaming Legends Series, and rightfully so. The collaboration that occurred back in 2021 broke the internet in many ways, with fans being able to cosplay as the main protagonist of the Tomb Raider franchise.

In 2025, a new version of the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite will likely soon be available to players to purchase from the Item Shop. Here is everything we know about the Outfit, the price, and the tentative release date, thanks to the insight shared by leaker @SpushFNBR.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite Lara Croft bundle potential release date leaked

Based on the information shared online, the Fortnite Lara Croft bundle will have up to five different cosmetic items, which will include Outfit, Back Bling, Wrap, Pickaxe, and Emote. Here is the total list and cost of the Fortnite Lara Croft bundle and individual cosmetic items:

Lara Croft (Outfit): 1500 V-bucks

Tomb Raider Ruck Sack (Back Bling): 300 V-bucks

Chirugai (Pickaxe): 800 V-bucks

Croft Legacy (Wrap): 500 V-bucks

Atkantis Scion (Emote): 400 V-bucks

The total cost of the aforementioned cosmetic items at a discounted price is 2,200 V-Bucks. Additionally, there is also a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon x Tomb Raider, which can be obtained for 2,200 V-Bucks. This will also be part of Rocket League Season 18 and will be usable in Battle Royale/Zero Build and Rocket Racing.

Coming to the release date, the tentative timeline, as of this writing, is March 14, 2025, when the Fortnite Item Shop resets at 8 PM Eastern Time. Due to daylight savings, the refresh time of the Fortnite Item Shop has changed for certain countries. If your country does not observe it, the refresh time will be as is.

