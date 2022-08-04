Who is the best Fortnite player as of 2022? Ranking the top 5 pros

If you want to know who the best Fortnite player in 2022 is, you're in the right place. With millions of competitive players all around the world, the race to the top is often very tough, but a few talented gamers have achieved this, and we will take a look at them.

While the video game is extremely fun, its competitive nature is what makes it one of the best video games of all time. Furthermore, Epic Games is very generous with rewards, which is why some players have made millions by playing it.

In this article, we will find out who is the best Fortnite player this year. Furthermore, we will list the five best competitive players in the world. The list will be based on the total earnings Fortnite's competitive players have made so far this year.

Who is the best Fortnite player in the world?

5) Aqua

Fortnite World Cup answered who is the best Fortnite player a few years ago (Image via Epic Games)

David "Aqua" Wang is one of the most successful Fortnite Battle Royale players of all time. He is best known for winning the Fortnite World Cup Duos competition back in 2019.

From this tournament alone, the then-17-year old won $1.5 million. However, he's also been very good in 2022 and is the fifth-best player in the world according to total earnings.

In May, Wang took home $150,000 from the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 Grand Finals: Europe. This is the only tournament that he's made money from, but considering how amazing he has been over the past few years, we can expect him to continue his dominance.

4) Veno

If you're wondering who the best Fortnite player from the United Kingdom is, the answer is Veno. Harry "Veno" Pearson joined Fortnite's competitive games in 2020 and has been very successful since then.

So far this year, the competitive player has won $158,000 from two different cups. Let's take a look at his detailed earnings:

Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 1 - Grand Finals: Europe - $8,000

- $8,000 Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $150,000

Considering that the British player has been incredibly successful during Chapter 3, we can expect him to continue dominating his opponents.

He will have a chance to play in the FNCS once again in Chapter 3 Season 3. The cup will take place on August 12 and its total prize pool is $3 million. Veno's region, Europe, will receive $1.35 million from the prize pool, and a large part of it will go to the best player in the region.

3) Queasy

The answer to who is the best Fortnite player question is answered with FNCS (Image via Epic Games)

Aleksa "Queasy" Cvetkovic is a 20-year-old Fortnite competitive player from Serbia. Like many other players on the list, Queasy has made all of his money from the FNCS Grand Finals.

He is currently ranked third on the list of best Fortnite players in 2022, with $170,000 earned so far.

Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $20,000

- $20,000 Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 1 - Grand Finals: Europe - $150,000

Queasy dominated the Chapter 3 Season 1 competition and finished at the top with his Duo teammate. However, he didn't achieve the same success in Season 2 as he finished in eighth place.

Considering that the Serbian professional gamer has made hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past two years, we can expect him to keep playing well and winning big money. Queasy won $225,865 in 2021 and will most likely surpass that result this year.

2) Hen

Henrik "Hen" Mclean is the best Fortnite player from Lithuania. Just like the previous player on the list, Hen has won $170,000 so far from the tournaments in 2022.

Hen and Queasy are teammates, and just like the professional Fortnite player from Serbia, Hen has achieved identical results.

Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $20,000

- $20,000 Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 1 - Grand Finals: Europe - $150,000

Hen has won three different Fortnite tournaments in his competitive career and has been very active since 2019. He is also the most successful player from Lithuania and has won more than half a million dollars in his competitive career so far.

1) TaySon

Who is the best Fortnite player in 2022? It's TaySon (Image via Guild eSports)

The answer to who is the best Fortnite player in 2022 is Tai "TaySon" Starcic. The Slovenian gamer made close to half a million dollars in Fortnite last year and is currently the best player in the world. He is best known for winning FNCS: 2021 Grand Royale with Chapix and Hen.

So far in 2022, the young, competitive player has made $175,000, which ranks him at the top of the leaderboard.

Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $100,000

- $100,000 Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 1 - Grand Finals: Europe - $75,000

TaySon is the only player on the list who hasn't won a competition in 2022. Every other player has won at least one competition and gotten away with $150,000. However, the reason why the young gamer is ranked so high is because of his consistent performance across tournaments.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, he finished second with his Duo teammate. In the first season of the new chapter, he finished third. Every other player on the list has a victory but also a result that's outside the top 5.

Who is the best Fortnite player this year?

Who is the best Fortnite player of 2022? It's definitely TaySon. But the better question is whether he can stay at the top. He has a lead of only $5,000 over the second and third players on the list and will have to put on a great show to keep his position.

FNCS Chapter 3 Season 3 starts on Friday, August 12, and many fantastic Fortnite players will be playing in it. All the top five players are from Europe, but Bugha, who won the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, is in seventh place and could get all the way to the top with a great result.

