5 best Free Fire character abilities in April 2022

When choosing a character in Free Fire, a lot of thought and consideration must go into the process. Depending on how and for what the character will be used, players must choose accordingly. However, this is easier said than done for most players.

With each ability being dynamic and offering various playstyles, things can get somewhat confusing.

Nevertheless, to make things easy and simplify the matter at hand, players can choose from the characters mentioned in this article. They offer high utility in combat and are well-suited for most game modes.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These character abilities can improve the odds of winning matches in Free Fire

5) Nikita

When it comes to mastery in SMGs, Nikita has no equal in Free Fire. Her ability, Firearms Expert, grants the character two distinct bonuses while using the weapon type. She can reload her weapon 4% faster and deal 20% increased damage to opponents while shooting the last five bullets in the magazine.

While these bonuses may not sound like much, they transform Nikita into a formidable character to face in close-range combat. Skilled players will be able to spray their opponents and inflict massive amounts of damage with ease. She is the perfect character with which to use the Vector Akimbo.

4) Kla

Guns may be the best way to deal damage in Free Fire, but Kla believes that fists can be used as weapons as well. His ability, Muay Thai, allows the character to deal 100% increased damage to opponents with just his fists. This makes him very dangerous in the initial combat phases of a match.

Given his unique ability, he is well-suited for hot-drop zones and areas that see a lot of early-game fights. A few good punches will ensure a quick elimination if players can position themselves correctly. Despite the character being able to use his fists as weapons, players should not rely solely on them in combat.

3) Nairi

Nairi is somewhat of an expert on Gloo walls in Free Fire. His ability, Ice Iron, allows Gloo Walls that have been placed to recover 20% of their current durability every second. Additionally, the character can inflict 20% extra damage on an opponent's Gloo Wall when using an AR.

Combining these two traits grants him defensive and offensive capabilities. Skilled players can use this ability to hold their ground and counter-attack with ease. As long as the character has a few Gloo Wall grenades and enough AR ammunition, they'll be able to hold their own in combat.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is a veteran of Free Fire and a tactical mastermind on the battlefield. His ability, Drop The Beat, is one of the most sought-after by players. When activated during a match, a 5-meter aura is formed, which lasts for five seconds. Allies within this aura recover 5HP/second and move 10% faster.

In combat situations, these bonuses help the entire squad perform better. They will be able to heal without using medkits or other abilities and move faster to get into a good firing position. As long as DJ Alok is kept alive during a team fight, the odds of winning are at their highest.

1) A124

A124 is a battle-hardened droid in Free Fire who's just got the most significant upgrade of all time. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, was recently buffed and improved upon.

When activated, an electromagnetic wave wreaks havoc amongst opponents caught within an 8-meter radius. They lose access to their abilities and are left at a strategic disadvantage for 20 seconds.

Using this ability, A124 can charge into the thick of a battle and shut down the entire squad with ease. Without being able to use their abilities to bolster their combat effectiveness, they won't last long in a fight. At present, there is no effective counter to this ability in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

