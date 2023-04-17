5 mobile games to try before Free Fire unban in India 

Garena’s Free Fire is one of the most generous mobile games when it comes to offering a variety of characters, powerful range of weapons, and cool attire in the form of skins, parachutes, and gear. Sadly, the popular battle royale title was banned in India last year. As a result of this move, many players were either stranded or had to choose alternative mobile games.

If you are someone who is eagerly waiting for Free Fire to comeback and would like to warm up your muscles before the main event, then try these highly recommended shooter mobile games that feature the Battle Royale mode as well.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices.

5 mobile games to keep you entertained until Free Fire's return to India: Call of Duty Mobile, Infinity Ops, and more

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile comes off as an ideal alternative to Free Fire in many ways. First and foremost, the title features Battle Royale maps where up to 100 players can compete.

Most importantly, it also offers a ton of other online multiplayer modes to try out, which include massive Goliath clashes in tactical Search and Destroy modes, amongst others. With more than Battle Royale matches to offer, there’s a ton of other shooting to do at Call of Duty Mobile, which makes it the perfect like-for-like alternative to Free Fire.

Call of Duty Mobile has seen a massive rise in popularity since its release. The success can be attributed to its smooth gameplay and brilliant graphics. Additionally, developers regularly update the game, bringing in tons of cool characters and a vast array of weapons with each new upgrade. Similar to Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile offers players endless possibilities to personalize their overall gameplay.

2) New State Mobile

New State Mobile is Krafton’s alternative version of PUBG. It’s a slightly more modern take on the latter, and involves new maps, technologically advanced weaponry such as dodging bullets, supplying drones, electric vehicles, and more.

Compared to PUBG, New State has far more advanced visuals and superior gameplay mechanics. Everything from the grass to building textures and player movement has a much more realistic feel to it. PUBG New State Mobile brings two new maps into the mix, namely Troi and Erangel 2051.

Erangel 2051 is the same Erangel map, with broken buildings. It is supposed to represent the future, where many battles have already occurred. Troi, on the other hand, is a gigantic 8x8 map, with plenty of cities and towns for players to duke out.

New State Mobile is an exciting new addition to the already bolstered battle royale scene, offering players a fresh new take on classic gameplay. It is a must-try for any battle royale fan.

3) FOG

Made by Russian developers, Playneta FOG is a unique battle royale title available on the Google Play store, which combines elements of MOBA and role-playing as well. Battle Royale matches take place in a dark fantasy world where players get to wield swords and spears instead of modern guns and take part in massive fast-paced combat between 30 opponents.

What’s more? They’ll get to choose from a diverse class of characters possessing unique abilities. Further, players will get to slay various monsters and demons spread throughout the battle royale arena, which makes FOG one of the most unique titles.

Esthetically, FOG has Fortnite vibes, but both the titles play out quite differently. The movement mechanics are closer to the Diablo Series, where players get a top-down third-person perspective. The gameplay is sleek and easily understandable, especially if you’ve played Diablo. Overall, FOG is a rock-solid and groundbreaking MMORPG/battle royale title to try out on your mobile devices.

4) Infinity Ops

Infinity Ops is a cyber-punk themed FPS shooter that has plenty of similarities to Free Fire in that the game combines a frantic battle system with futuristic weapons. The gameplay resembles that of Overwatch and Call of Duty Mobile. Hence, the game is ideal for casual gamers and pro players alike.

Infinity Ops boasts an impressive array of features, but its movement and shooting mechanics make it stand out. The reduced gravity in the game creates a smooth and enjoyable movement experience, and players can take advantage of mobility-based items like jetpacks to easily traverse the battle arenas.

Furthermore, the title’s multiplayer mode allows them to create their own clan and compete against others worldwide, which makes Infinity Ops a fun FPS experience. It is an excellent game for anyone who enjoys fast-paced first-person shooter games with a futuristic twist.

5) Indus Battle Royale

Indian gamers should have plenty to cheer about Indus Battle Royale - a new battle royale title developed by developers based out of Pune, SuperGaming. It is already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

Based on the Indus’ island map of Virlok, the game features a futuristic theme that Free Fire players will be able to relate to. The battle arena features a lush green landscape and futuristic monuments based on Indian culture for players to test their mettle. Like many other titles in the genre, Indus Battle Royale will also allow users to switch between first-player and third-player perspectives.

This is exciting news for Indian gamers indeed. If they are looking for a fresh battle royale challenge, then they should definitely pre-register to give Indus Battle Royale a try. So far, the initial reveal trailer looks promising and might just help them sharpen up their shooting skills before the eventual Free Fire unban.

