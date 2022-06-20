6 best Free Fire character combinations for ranked mode (2022)

Characters are one of the most prominent features of the action-packed shooter, Free Fire. They possess special abilities that play a significant role on the battlefields.

Mobile gamers can upgrade character abilities to higher levels and combine these powers to build an ideal combo suitable for their playstyle and preferences.

Free Fire has a vast array of characters. However, hard selecting the four best ones as all are experts in handling specific situations.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

Six most overwhelming character combinations for ranked games in Free Fire

1) Dimitri + Thiva + Olivia + Kapella

Dimitri has an incredible ability that allows self-recovery (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (active)

With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5 diameter zone that heals the HP of users and allies at a rate of 3 HP/s, lasting 15 seconds. However, they should note that the zone is immovable.

Amazingly, Healing Heartbeat allows players and allies to self-revive once taken down. This is undoubtedly Dimitri's best attribute, making it a magnificent choice.

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Thiva's passive ability, Vital Vibes, boosts the rescue speed of users by 30%. Additionally, after a successful revival, they also get rewarded with a recovery of 50 HP in just five seconds.

Olivia: Healing Touch

With Olivia's Healing Touch, gamers revived by others are done so with an extra 80 HP.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella enhances the effects of healing items by 20% and healing skills by 10%, with her ability called Healing Song. It also reduces allies' HP loss when downed by 30%.

Remarks: These Free Fire characters together will help users in ranked duo and squad matches.

2) K + Miguel + Maro + Paloma

This Free Fire character army helps users survive longer (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All (active)

Once equipped with K, gamers' maximum EP increases by 50. His Master of All ability performs in two distinct modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within a 6-meter range will get a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Allies within a 6-meter range will get a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. Psychology mode: Users will recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

The two modes can be switched after every three seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel's Crazy Slayer gains players 80 EP for each elimination they confirm.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro's Falcon Fervor increases damage by up to 25% with distance. Also, damage to the marked enemies rises by 3.5%.

Paloma: Arms-dealing

Paloma's Arms-dealing allows gamers to carry 120 additional ammo, excluding grenade launchers.

Remarks: Survival is the foremost objective in ranked games. Players should select these characters at the maximum level to stay longer in matches.

3) Wukong + Rafael + Laura + Kelly

The combination is ideal for sniper and marksman rifle users (Image via Garena)

Wukong: Camouflage (active)

With a prolonged CD of 200 seconds, Wukong's Camouflage transforms users into a bush with a 10% reduction in the movement speed. While in this form, enemies will find it challenging to hit them as if their default aim has been disabled.

The transformation lasts 15 seconds but will end immediately if Wukong attacks. Interestingly, the lengthy CD can be reset after taking down an enemy.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael's Dead Silent silences the firing sound produced by Snipers and Marksman Rifles. Furthermore, successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

With Laura's Sharp Shooter, the accuracy of firearms increases by 35% when scoped in.

Kelly: Dash

With Dash, Kelly boosts the sprinting speed of players by 6%.

Remarks: Free Fire sniper and marksman rifle gamers must use these characters to improve their gameplay.

4) Alok + Hayato + Moco + D-Bee

Rushers in Free Fire must choose this union of characters (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop The Beat (active)

Once activated, Alok's Drop The Beat creates a 5-meter aura that increases the movement speed of users by 15%. It also heals their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s, remaining active for ten seconds. The CD is 50 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato, with Bushido, increases the armor penetration by 10% for each 10% decrease in the maximum HP of players.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco tags hit enemies for five seconds with Hacker's Eye, and the info will be shared with the teammates.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, the movement speed increases by 20% and weapons accuracy rises by 45% with D-Bee's Bullet Beats.

Remarks: Rushers are highly recommended to use this combination of Free Fire characters.

5) Clu + Misha + Notora + Nairi

This combo will help Free Fire gamers play safely (Image via Garena)

Clu: Tracing Steps (active)

Provided that enemies are not in a squat or prone posture, Clu's Tracing Steps locates their positions within a range of 75 meters. The entire effect lasts ten seconds, with a CD of just 50 seconds. Impressively, opponent positions are revealed to teammates.

Misha: Afterburner

With Afterburner, Misha increases the driving speed by 10%. Additionally, foes will find it hard to target users while in the vehicle, and the damage taken is reduced by 20%.

Notora: Racer's Blessings

When driving a vehicle, Notora's Racer's Blessings restores the HP of teammates in the vehicle by 5 HP every 2 seconds.

Nairi: Ice Iron

Once deployed, gloo walls recover 30% of their current durability every second with Nairi’s Ice Iron. It also increases damage to gloo walls by 35%, limited to only ARs.

Remarks: This combination will help gamers play safely by avoiding fights during a rank push.

6) Skyler + Joseph + Shirou + Shani

Skyler also provides healing support passively (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)

With a CD of 60 seconds, Skyler's Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave forward capable of destroying up to five gloo walls within 100 meters. Additionally, each gloo wall deployed will increase HP by 9 points.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

With Joseph's Nutty Movement, the movement and sprinting speeds rise by 20% upon taking damage.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou's Damage Delivered marks enemies for six seconds if they attack from within 80 meters. The tag is only visible to players. The first shot on the said attacker has 100% additional armor penetration. Despite being a passive ability, it has a CD of 25 seconds.

Shani: Gear Cycle

Shani's Gear Cycle restores 30% armor durability after every elimination. The extra durability can upgrade gamers' armor up to level 3.

Remarks: This combo is suitable for rushers in Free Fire, specifically to dominate in custom room matches.

Note: The Free Fire characters in the above list are at their maximum level. Character combinations are subjective and gamers may have their own customization of character abilities. This article is based entirely on the author's views.

