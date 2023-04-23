Top 10 Free Fire tips for climbing the ranked mode ladder

Free Fire features an amazing tier ranking system where players can push their ranks onto leaderboards. In it, higher leagues like Heroic and Grand Master see fierce competition featuring more skilled players. Some of the other ranks — starting with the lowest one — would be Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. After these come Heroic and Grand Master.

Gamers can use various tips to reach higher leagues and unlock exciting rewards quickly. These suggestions include having a good game sense, using appropriate character-pet combinations, and more. This article discusses the top ten tips players can use to reach higher leagues in Free Fire's ranked mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Ten tips to do better in Free Fire's ranked mode

10) Coordinate with teammates in gunfights

Gamers who push their ranks in Duo or Squad modes must ensure they communicate with their teammates and coordinate their attacks. Fans are advised to play with regular teammates who can use appropriate calls during gunfights. This will allow everyone to be on the same page and yield better results in games as a team.

Players should avoid playing with random teammates since they may avoid cooperating or communicating, which will increase the odds of being eliminated early on.

9) Stay in the safe zone

Another important tip that players can follow in ranked mode is staying in the safe zone. Gamers are advised to avoid battles outside this area, as that can see them using up all their healing items, thus reducing their chances of getting a Booyah. Players can also look for higher ground in the safe zone. This will help them keep an eye on moving enemies and eliminate them in open areas.

8) Adjust your inventory and backpack

Gamers who are serious about pushing their ranks must learn to retain important items in their inventory. This is why players are recommended not to fill their backpacks with unnecessary ammunition. Gamers can also avoid carrying extra healing items, as these can take up a lot of space in the backpack. Instead, players can carry important utilities like smoke and frag grenades, which are vital in combat.

7) Master use of cover in gunfights

Free Fire offers lots of in-game environments in its maps and modes. Gamers can use different terrain, buildings, trees, and more for cover and engage enemies. This will help them take less damage during combat.

Moreover, players should avoid getting into gunfights in open areas since, without cover, they will be easy to take down. Mastering the use of cover will increase the chances of survival and fetch more tier-ranking points.

6) Use good pets

Free Fire features over 20 different pets, each of whom comes with a skill that is of great use in battles. Gamers can use these entities to create powerful character-pet combinations with their teammates to eliminate enemy squads and win more matches. Detective Panda and Rockie are the most used companions in Free Fire due to their astonishing skills. However, that doesn't necessarily mean gamers should use them; one can choose other companions based on their playstyle.

5) Use good characters

The fifth tip that players can use in their gameplay is to choose good characters. Garena has released more than 30 characters who possess active and passive skills. These abilities can be used for healing purposes, locating enemy locations, and increasing movement speed. Pick an entity that suits your gameplay, pair it up with a decent pet, and you'll see better results in your games.

4) Customize HUD controls

Gamers have the option to customize their HUD controls to improve their gameplay by changing the position of different buttons. Players can shift from the default thumb setup to a three-finger or four-finger claw one for enhanced reflexes and lower reaction speeds. The claw layout also offers gamers the ability to use moves like crouch+shot and jump+shot.

3) Have a good set of sensitivity settings

Free Fire features the option to change one's sensitivity settings. These settings help players control general camera movement, along with aim and recoil on different weapons. If the right values are used, gamers can easily defeat their rivals and climb the ranked mode ladder. Here are the most used sensitivity settings for better gameplay in FF:

General: 90 to 100.

Red Dot: 60 to 75.

2X Scope: 90 to 99.

4X Scope: 95 to 99.

Sniper Scope: 20-30.

Free Look: 50-75.

2) Choose good landing spots

While pushing rank, it's a good idea to choose your landing spots wisely. This is because it's very important to survive the match's initial zones to get more ranking points and reach higher tiers. To ensure they don't get eliminated too soon, gamers may select a landing spot based on their playstyle. For example, aggressive players can land in hot drops, while passive ones can go for areas few people visit in Free Fire.

1) Constantly improve your skills

In Free Fire, players are constantly learning new skills and improving them to get better in gunfights. Gamers are recommended to keep enhancing their aim and use new strategies, as well as skills, to make sure they get more wins.

Some of the most important things to learn that help with survival in ranked mode are gloo wall tricks, efficient grenade usage, as well as moves like crouch+shot and jump+shot that help land more bullets to the head.

