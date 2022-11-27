10 best Cyber Monday tech deals on Amazon

Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and most online retail stores offer enormous discounts on most of their products. This is the perfect time for users to take the opportunity to deal with and grab some tech products.

Amazon has made its products more affordable than the rest of the year. At the same time, there are plenty of tech deals to consider. The former is a list of the ten best tech deals this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is a blessing for tech enthusiasts

10) AOC CU34G3S 34" Frameless Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor ($343.99)

The AOC CU34G3S is a 34-inch monitor which is perfect for ultrawide lovers. It has a display resolution of 3440 x 1440, 165Hz refresh rate, VA panel, curved screen, and a response time of 1 ms.

It also supports FreeSync Premium for tear-free gameplay. It is also height adjustable and has a built-in speaker.

The CU34G3S is generally available for $429.99 but is currently available for $343.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.

9) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($248.99)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a processor built on an AM5 socket and features six cores and 12 threads, clock speeds of up to 5.3 GHz, 38 MB of cache, and can support PCIe 5.0 on selected 600 series motherboards. It can also deliver 100+ fps on most modern AAA games. The 7600X is generally priced at $299, but it is currently on sale for $248.99.

8) SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB ($179.99)

The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is an internal storage drive that attributes a read speed of up to 7000 MB/s, with a write speed of up to 5100 MB/s. It supports both PCIe 3.0 and 4.0. It can provide high-performance gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more bandwidth.

The 980 Pro SSD 2 TB is usually available for $379.99, but currently, prices are slashed down to $179.99 through the Cyber Monday sale.

7) Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed ($169.99)

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed (Image via Amazon)

The Logitech G Pro X is a great gaming headset for gamers. It features a wireless technology of 2.4GHz up to 15 meters, 20 hours of battery life, a 7.1 surround sound channel, and precise sound imaging with improved bass response. It supports PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch.

G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed is usually on a price tag of $229.99, but it is currently on Cyber Monday sale for $169.99.

6) Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch ($149.95)

The Fitbit Versa 4 (Image via Amazon)

The Fitbit Versa 4 is perfect for people wanting to stay fit. It can measure daily sleep stages, SpO2, heart rate, and all-day activity. It has a built-in GPS and can receive calls, texts, and app notifications. It also has a battery life of up to 6 days.

Versa 4 is generally up for grabs for $229.95, but it is currently available for $149.95.

5) Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless with Haptics ($129.99)

The Razer Kaira Pro is a great gaming headset that attributes Razer Hypersense to provide tactical feedback, triforce titanium 50mm drivers, and a detachable supercardioid microphone. It supports connections using 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth. It also has a low latency mode when connected using Bluetooth.

Kaira Pro is usually sold for a price tag of $199.99, but it is currently available for $129.99 as a part of the Cyber Monday sale.

4) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller ($99.99)

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired (Image via Amazon)

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired is designed for gamers. It has four triggers, two remappable bumpers, hair-trigger mode, trigger stop switches, mecha tactile action buttons, and improved ergonomics. It also has 16.8 million colors and lighting effects which can be customized using the Razer controller setup from the Xbox app.

Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired is generally available for $149.99, but it is currently on sale for $99.99.

3) Amazon Fire HD 10 32 GB ($74.99)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 32 GB (Image via Amazon)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is the latest model in the series. It features a display resolution of 1920 x 1200, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB of storage, 12 hours of battery life, and a built-in Alexa.

The Fire HD 10 is generally sold for $149.99, but it is currently on sale for $74.99 throughout this Cyber Monday.

2) HyperX Alloy Origins Full Size ($59.99)

The HyperX Alloy Origins (Image via Amazon)

The HyperX Alloy Origins attributes mechanical switches rated for 80 million keystrokes, aircraft-grade aluminum body, detachable cable, RGB lighting with dynamic effects, three adjustable keyboard angles, game mode, and anti-ghosting.

The Alloy Origins is generally up for grabs for $109.99, but it is currently available for $59.99.

1) Samsung Bar Plus 256GB ($24.99)

The Samsung Bar Plus 256 GB (Image via Amazon)

Samsung Bar Plus can transfer at speeds of up to 400 MB/s. It is highly durable, waterproof, shockproof, temperature proof, and supports USB 3.1 and 3.0, and 2.0.

The Bar Plus usually is available for $79.99, but it is currently up for grabs for $24.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.

