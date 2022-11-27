10 Best Cyber Monday tech deals at Newegg

As we enter Cyber Monday after Thanksgiving weekend, online resellers pump every last bit of the offer on their website to attract more customers. After Black Friday, Cyber Monday is the second-biggest holiday sale, and perhaps the most awaited in the tech community for its sole focus on tech products and gadgets.

Today, we bring you ten of these incredible tech deals spread across Newegg that are criminally underpriced and present a final chance to grab them at the lowest prices.

Let's go through the 10 best Cyber Monday tech deals that are available on Newegg.

10 Cyber Monday Tech deals too good to ignore

1)be quiet! Pure Rock 2 Black CPU cooler (for $44)

Pure Rock 2 CPU cooler from be quiet! is available at an all-time low of a mere $44 in the Cyber Monday Sale. What's unique about the cooler is its asymmetric design so that it doesn't block any expansion slots on your motherboard. With a high working TDP of 150W, it can easily cool even the most demanding CPUs of today with ease.

The cooler has 4 high-efficiency 6mm heat pipes and the fans provided are 120mm in PWM mode. This ensures low noise while operating at around 26.8 dB. It's quieter than a whisper.

2) SAMSUNG 980 M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 NVMe SSD (for $79.99)

With the advent of SSDs, traditional hard drives have become a thing of the past. One does not need to endure slow load times and sluggish performances anymore. As NVMe drives have become abundant, even the traditional SSDs have started feeling outdated.

This Cyber Monday Sale presents an excellent chance to grab a Gen 3 NVMe SSD at an all-time low of $79.99. With a read and write speed of over 3000 MBps, the performance is blazing fast over a lot of tasks thrown at it. Gamers in particular will benefit from the increased speeds.

3) ASUS ROG Strix LC II 240 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler 240mm Radiator (for $119.99)

Although traditional air coolers work wonders even under heavy loads like 3D design and gaming, the presence of a liquid cooler offers tech enthusiasts much more of a breathing space for even more performance.

Gamers and people who regularly engage in the overclocking of their CPUs should consider a liquid cooler like ROG Strix II 240 from Asus in this Cyber Monday Sale. It supports a wide range of boards like AM4 and TR4 while also enabling individual control of RGB lighting on its fans. Fans can go as high as 840 rpm, and since they are PWM enabled, the noise expected is much less.

4) Asus ROG STRIX B550-F WIFI II AM4 ATX Gaming Motherboard (for $174.99)

An excellent AM4 motherboard that comes packed with features like Wifi 6E support, PCIe 4 support, and even HDMI 2.1, is ASUS's ROG Strix B550 F in this Cyber Monday Sale. Even if one has a 3000 series AMD processor lying around, it is possible to get it working on this board.

Available at an all-time low of $174.99, the motherboard is an excellent value for gamers looking to upgrade or build their PC this holiday season. The board also supports DDR4 RAM up to 5100 MHz in dual channels and offers 6 SATA expansion slots.

5) G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3600 (for $176.99)

Enthusiasts looking to build a powerful gaming rig that can also run tasks parallelly will need as much memory as they can spare. G.Skill's Ripjaws V series comes to the aid during this Cyber Monday Sale at a low price of $176.99.

With 64GB of C18 latency and 3600 memory speed, there is nothing a system will not be able to handle with this RAM. Multitasking would be a breeze, and gaming with these would ensure maximum performance drawn from the GPU. When it is combined with a motherboard that supports dual channel RAM configuration, performance will be boosted even higher.

6) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - 6-Core 4.7 GHz - Socket AM5 - 105W Desktop Processor (for $249)

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X was the last gen mid-range champion since it offered good performance at a significantly lesser cost than the competition. This year, they have managed to repeat that with their 7600X desktop processor for midrange to upper-midrange gaming PCs.

At a core frequency of 4.7 GHz and six cores to the task, the processor brings out incredible performance from even high-ranking GPUs like 6800 XT and 3080. Combining this with another year of lower prices than the competition and a max power draw of around 105W, AMD has a winner.

It is available for $249 this year on Cyber Monday Sale, a mere two months after its official release.

7) GIGABYTE G34WQC A-SA 34" 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (for $329.99)

Curved monitors have become a trend of late. This is because they offer even more immersion in the same screen size than a traditional flat-screen monitor. Their curvature makes it possible to install larger monitors for the same amount of desktop real estate.

With features like 144 Hz of response time, a sharp resolution of 3440x1440, and a color gamut of 90% DCI-P3, this monitor is capable of producing amazing sharpness, clarity, and great colors. It supports Freesync technology to prevent any screen tearing issues from occurring as well.

With one shortcoming of being a VA panel, which hinders side angle viewing along with a bit of color degradation at sharp angles, the monitor is still a great purchase in this Cyber Monday Sale.

8) Intel Core i7-13700K - 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU TDP 125W (for $439.99)

Intel's new-gen offering, the i7 13700K provides higher FPS in most games than the competition. The 13700K also boasts at least 50 percent higher multi-core performance thanks to its 16-core count, when compared directly with AMD's offering, the Ryzen 7 7700X.

Intel's 13700K does consume a bit more power, but for around $100 more, you get a 16-core processor that can outlast you perhaps even till three GPU generational upgrades. With a boost clock of 3.4 GHz, the processor is capable enough to take on extensive tasks like graphic designing and 4K gaming. This is not a deal to be missed in this Cyber Monday Sale.

9) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - 12-Core 4.7 GHz - Socket AM5 - 170W Desktop Processor (for $474)

Even though Intel's i9 13900K offers double the number of physical cores, consumes about 26 percent less power, and boasts of higher multi-core performance, AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X can go toe-to-toe with Intel's offering in almost all AAA titles. This processor is recommended over 13900K because of the price-to-performance ratio of 7900X.

On regular days, the AMD 7900X is easily at least $100 cheaper than the 13900K, but thanks to the Cyber Monday Sale, this gap has grown abysmally larger. At $474 on Newegg, it is a no-brainer to get this CPU over 13900K's $639.

The only scenario where one would still get Intel is if those double cores are absolutely needed for extremely intense CPU tasks like simulation software. Do keep in mind though, that Ryzen 9 7900X's value proposition comes at a cost, and that is higher power consumption. Gamers may need to upgrade their PSUs.

10) LG OLED65C1PUB 65" 4K Smart OLED TV 2021 (for $1296.99)

The most amazing deal on Newegg today is LG's 65-inch OLED TV. Coming at $1296.99, it is discounted by about $803 from its usual price in this Cyber Monday Sale. This is the lowest it has been in the last thirty days.

Despite being significantly more expensive than traditional LEDs, OLED TVs offer much more vibrant and accurate colors along with the deepest blacks and best contrast ratios.

Console gamers will be particularly happy to note that this TV is VRR compatible while also offering something for PC gamers in the form of G-Sync and Freesync compatibility. For non-gamers, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and offers a wide variety of streaming applications via its Web OS. There's also a Filmmaker mode and Dolby Vision feature that represents videos as intended by the makers.

Since these amazing deals come only once a year, sometimes with the additional benefits of free shipping and extended warranties as well, it would be prudent to consider them for this year's Cyber Monday Sale.

