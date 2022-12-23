10 best Holiday Sale 2022 gaming tech deals on Newegg

Given the exorbitant prices of tech products, the holiday season is the perfect time to check out some of those saved items in the cart or your wishlist. The Holiday Sale on Newegg offers fantastic discounts on several products.

These items are marked down significantly and come with additional benefits like extended warranties and many other payment options.

The following section dives into a compilation of the best deals offered on Newegg. These range from main components like RAMs, monitors, and PC cases to peripherals like keyboards and mouse.

Newegg's catalog offers a ton of options for their Holiday Sale

1) Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse (for $32.99, down from $69.99)

This Holiday Sale gift the gamer in you a mouse that is highly customizable and surprisingly accurate. The DeathAdder V2 offers eight customizable buttons to assign functions to each while using rubberized side grips for a firm hold.

Razer has employed light beam-based actuation that enables lightning-fast input registration, which results in no input lag for a smooth gaming experience. This mouse is handy for gamers with a focus on FPS games. The mouse also features a chroma RGB lighting option for fans of RGB.

2) MSI Vigor GK50 Elite LL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (for $59.99, down from $69.99)

MSI’s GK50 series mechanical keyboard is up for grabs in the Holiday Sale at an incredible price. MSI has designed the keyboard with both aesthetics in mind and productivity and utility. The base is steady, which provides little to no slip. Mechanical switches of the keys provide accuracy and endurance with ease.

The brushed metal tops of the keys are shaped octagonally, which increases accuracy and typing comfort. Furthermore, it is also possible to fine-tune the RGB of individual keys through the Dragon Centre software.

3) CORSAIR RMx Series RM750x 750 W ATX12V 80 PLUS GOLD (for $99.99 from $119.99)

If you have been putting off a PSU upgrade for a while, this Holiday Sale presents an excellent chance to get Corsair’s 750W RMx series PSU. Corsair offers a 10-year warranty on this PSU, and its gold-rated efficiency means better power utilization for your PC components.

The PSU uses an industrial-grade material and can withstand temperatures up to 105 degree Celsius. The PSU also has a zero RPM fan mode for near-silent operations under medium load.

4) Antec Dark League DP502 FLUX Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case (for $99.99, down from $119.99)

People looking for a mid-tower ATX gaming case should try out the Antec Dark League DP 502 at a significant discount this Holiday Sale. The case comes with five 120 mm fans right out of the box and supports four more for nine. The case can also be equipped with radiators of 360 mm dimension at the front and the top.

The glass panel is tempered glass that provides good resistance to breaking due to mishandling. It is even possible to cover the I/O ports with a dust plug.

5) WD Blue 3D NAND 2 TB Internal SSD SATA III 6 GB/s M.2 2280 (for $134.99, down from $189.99)

With a sequential read and write speed of up to 560 and 530 MBps, the NAND type SATA SSD from Western Digital claims a 25% power draw reduction compared to the last gen. An SSD can significantly boost not just the overall operations of a PC but also significantly reduce the game load times and boot-up time of a PC.

Even though this is a Gen 2 SSD, its performance advantage over HDD is still incredibly high. WD also claims 1.75 hours of mean time between failures, thus making this SSD an incredible purchase this Holiday Sale for the price offered.

6) Klipsch RP-160M Reference Premiere Monitor Speakers with 6.5" Cerametallic Cone Woofer (for $195 down from $459)

Klipsch doesn’t need an introduction in the audio equipment category. This Holiday Sale, their monitor speaker, the Reference Premiere 160M, is available for a massive discount. With a peak power of 400W, the speakers can liven up the entire room with little to no effort.

On top of this, Klipsch’s patented technologies, like spun copper cerametallic woofers and linear travel suspension-based titanium tweeters, allow for incredibly natural sound and clarity. The wide frequency response of 45-25 kHz ensures one hears everything without missing a beat.

7) GIGABYTE G27QC A 27" 165Hz 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor (for $249.99, down from $329.99)

Anyone looking for an excellent curved gaming monitor in the Holiday Sale shouldn’t sleep on the Gigabyte G27QCA available for a significant discount. The VA panel ensures the most minimal response time at 1 ms. The monitor also has a 165 Hz refresh rate at 1440p QHD resolution.

This curved monitor’s color accuracy is good as it supports a DCI-P3 color gamut of 88%. Moreover, the monitor is compatible with AMD’s accessible sync premium VRR technology.

8) G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 6000 (for $409.99, down from $528.99)

A good RAM is vital for gaming performance, and G.SKILL Trident series Z5 RAM is an absolute steal at this price in the Holiday Sale. The DDR5 RAM comes in two 32 GB stick pairs with a blazing fast 6000 MTs memory clock speed. However, the CAS latency sits at 30, and the RAM more than makes up for it with its high memory clock speed.

It is also possible to control the RGB lighting of the RAM module for any RGB enthusiasts out there. The dual texture heat spreader also enhances heat dissipation of the RAM module.

9) ASUS ROG Strix 27" 4K HDR 144Hz DSC XG27UQR UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS Monitor (for $499.99, down from $699.99)

4K TVs have decreased significantly, but 4K monitors are still a luxury. This is precisely why Asus’s 4K offering should be bought at this massively discounted price in the holiday sale. Asus has used an IPS panel for its display to reach refresh rates as high as 120 Hz.

Equipped with G sync technology compatibility and HDR, this is an excellent choice to upgrade your viewing experience this holiday season. Asus also has a lot of display profiles included by default that one can tweak accordingly.

10) ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED Laptop (for $699.99, down from $1099.99)

This Holiday Sale couldn’t come bearing a better gift than an OLED professional laptop for under $1000. The Asus VivoBook S14x is a steal at this price. The laptop features a 120 Hz refresh rate, with the OLED panel providing stunning colors at smooth frames. For performance, the laptop offers 512 GB of Gen 4 NVMe SSD and 12 GB of RAM, which makes everything feel a breeze.

With a powerful and capable processor in the form of Core i7 12th gen with Intel Xe graphics and a lighter chassis, the S 14x can easily be recommended to professionals and casual gamers alike.

